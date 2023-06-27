Sev Puri Dosa is Internet's New Food Combo That Will Make Your Taste Buds Go for a Toss

The internet is still abuzz with the peculiar culinary experiments that push the boundaries of gastronomy. In the latest twist, the unexpected fusion of South Indian and Maharashtrian flavours has left everyone scratching their heads. Who would have thought of blending Dosa and Sev Puri? Well, apparently, no one requested this culinary mash-up, but a Mumbai eatery decided to take the plunge. This audacious fusion has left Desi foodies simultaneously intrigued and cringing with disbelief. A video showcasing the making of this Sev Puri Dosa has recently surfaced online, guaranteed to send your taste buds into a wild frenzy.

YouTuber Denish Tanna recently shared a reel on Instagram, which was further explored in a YouTube video. The footage takes us inside a bustling Mumbai shop, where the chef begins by preparing a classic Sev Puri - a delectable combination of crispy papdi, potatoes, chickpeas, onions, tomatoes, and an assortment of sweet and spicy chutneys, generously topped with Sev.

However, the situation takes a perplexing turn as a man proceeds to create a Dosa, but instead of the traditional potato filling, he opts for the entire ensemble of Sev Puris. The unconventional mixture is then combined with butter and additional chutney, leaving viewers in disbelief. The final act involves crushing the crispy Sev Puri, transforming it into a masala-like mixture, before adding cheese, more Sev, and serving it alongside an extra Sev Puri. The unusual blend of flavors has sparked a wave of mixed reactions, leaving many questioning the culinary boundaries that have been crossed.

Watch the YouTube Video:

“Rubbish…you spoiled my whole mood, I lost faith in dosa,” commented a user. “Oh god no!!!!” exclaimed another.

No wonder what compels people to try their hand-on dishes that no one wants to take a bite of?