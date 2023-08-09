Seven UP Boys Ride One Motorcycle To Make Instagram Reel; Video Goes Viral

Some people are ready to put their lives in danger these days, that too for a few moments of fame on the internet. A video, which is going viral on social media, proves this fact. It shows 7 boys riding one motorcycle. According to reports, the video is from the area of Kathikhera, Hapur District, Uttar Pradesh. The clip was recorded by someone in a car. It shows not 1, 2 or 3, but 7 boys on one bike. When the video starts, it looks like some boys are sitting in a big vehicle, but when the camera panned to the front, we see them sitting on a bike. Reports say that they were making an Instagram reel, for which they took the risk of sitting on one bike. The 6 young boys have entirely occupied all the space in the bike, and the seventh boy is seen sitting on the sixth man’s shoulder in the video. When the group spots the camera, they start smiling. It is a hilarious video but extremely dangerous, and one should avoid even a simple attempt of trying this. Not only that, taking risks like this on the road is a violation of the traffic rules as well.

A similar video from Unnao, Uttar Pradesh surfaced last month, in which six young boys were riding a bike, trying to make a reel. The video went viral online and caught the attention of the police. The police charged the owner of the bike with a Rs 16,000 fine. In that clip too, six men were riding one motorcycle and smiling as they were being recorded by a 7th person. Unnao’s Circle Officer Ashutosh Kumar revealed to a news portal that they discovered the clip from social media. He further said that the owner of the motorcycle was fined under the Motor Vehicle Act. The Motor Vehicle Act takes into consideration every aspect of vehicles and road transport. It has been in force since July 1, 1989.