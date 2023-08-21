Shah Rukh Khan Enjoys Working More and More Due to 'This' Reason, Watch Video

Shah Rukh Khan has consistently emphasised his affinity for staying productive and his aversion to ‘laziness’ in his daily regimen. Whether it’s his various ventures or his roles in films, SRK ensures that he dedicates himself to maximum effort. But why, you may wonder? In an old video that resurfaced on ‘X’ (previously known as Twitter), SRK candidly shares the reasons behind his enthusiasm for dedicating 12 hours a day to his work.

During an interview, when asked about putting in nearly 12 hours of work daily, and whether he ever regrets not having time for other pursuits, Baadshah’s response was nothing short of iconic. He began, “The more I work, the better I feel." He explained that whenever he finds himself with nothing to do, his mind gravitates toward useless thoughts. When asked about the nature of these thoughts, he responded, “I miss my parents. I think of the future. I think of God forbid something I can’t act." He further elaborated on how he derives satisfaction from contributing his energy throughout the day, disregarding the discomfort or aches his body might endure.

“And then your film releases and if it’s a flop, be sad…if it’s a hit, be happy. People will like you, critics will kill you…it’s just an amazing experience," he shared. Calling himself a masochist (someone who derives pleasure from activities that might be seen as painful or arduous), he went on to deliver a valuable insight, “See you can either rest or work. You can either be lazy or hardworking." Indeed, a truly remarkable piece of advice!

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time that SRK fans have been treated to his advice. Earlier, he opened up about his ‘carefree’ approach towards everyone, striking a chord with online users. He shared how he likes his childlike demeanor which has given him a carefree and joyous approach to life, and it’s evident that this philosophy has yielded remarkable results for him.

No doubt, SRK keeps conjuring new ways to charm us every day!