SRK Spitting Facts About Fear of Making Friends in Viral 'KWK' Clip Has Desis Relating Hard

Shah Rukh Khan, the undisputed King of Bollywood, has an aura that captivates millions across the globe. His theory on living life is what sets him apart and inspires legions of fans. But here’s the fascinating part: this wisdom isn’t something he saves for special occasions; it’s a philosophy he’s been sharing candidly for years. From interviews to award shows and even talk shows, SRK has been an open book, revealing the essence of who he truly is.

An old clip from 2011’s ‘Koffee With Karan’ that resurfaced on Twitter showcased a side of SRK that left everyone spellbound. In this episode where he was the lone guest, he opened up about a fear that resonates deeply with many hearts - the fear of attachments. “Every attachment I have will finally break my heart or leave me," he confessed, peeling back the layers of his emotions.

The origin of this fear lies in the painful loss of his parents, which left an indelible mark on him. It’s a fear that makes him hesitate to form deep bonds and friendships, something you wouldn’t expect from a man who seems so larger than life.

But it wasn’t just his fear that struck a chord; it was his profound philosophy of life. With poetic finesse, he uttered, “Kisiko mukammal jahan nahi milta, kabhi zameen, kabhi aasman nahi milta," reflecting on the idea that nobody can have a perfect life, and sometimes we may get some things while losing others. In his case, as he said, he might have success and achievements (zameen) and aspirations (aasman), but he lacks the companionship of true friends.

And then came the gut punch of truth that touched the hearts of the heartbroken and friendship-strained Desis across the world. “Mujhe dost banane nahi aate. Banane aate hai to dost rakhne nahi aate. Rakhne aate hai to vo rehte nahi kabhi or agar rehna chahte hai to fir zindagi unhe chin leti hai." The struggle of forming bonds, the pain of losing friends, and the eternal dance with life’s fickle nature - SRK laid it all bare.

Also Read: SRK’s Response to Fan Asking His ‘Mantra’ to Attract Women in Old Video Melts Hearts

Cut to today, the clip made its way to Twitter after a user, @theprayagtiwari shared a bit of it and exclaimed, “Literally me." This triggered a wave of emotions as others poured in with similar sentiments.

Watch the Viral Clip:

Impressive how SRK never shies away from being the real him, and that’s what makes him truly extraordinary!