Shah Rukh Khan's 90s TV Ad With Wife Gauri Takes Internet On A Nostalgic Joyride

Shah Rukh Khan has been the favourite of top brands not just from India but globally. The actor has endorsed almost everything from cars to soaps. But not many fans know that he has also been featured in an advertisement with his wife Gauri Khan. The advertisement was for Cinthol soap and featured the iconic couple together in the 1990s. The ad clip has resurfaced on social media, garnering massive traction online. The ad is pure nostalgia and will take you back to the good old days of Shah Rukh’s youthful charm.

Die-hard fans of the superstar have showered their love on the couple in the comments section. One fan wrote, “Oohh it’s a complete nostalgia I remembered this advertisement coming on Doordarshan TV and seeing Shahrukh and Gauri first time on their first TV Ad…Uffff you got me back to the 90s days. Those days were truly amazing.”

Another fan commented, “Why I am getting Deja vu. I wasn’t even born then.”

Shah Rukh Khan has ruled Bollywood for more than three decades. It can be said that the brand SRK has withstood the test of time. Besides, Indians still cannot get enough of the man who is often called the king of romance. His proverbial rags-to-riches story has endeared him to the masses. The sway he holds on a billion hearts also makes him a popular choice for prominent advertisements.

Shah Rukh was pursued by top brands in the 1990s as then multinationals were looking for someone who had the persona of a young and upwardly urban Indian. Shah Rukh was a celebrity with whom people across the country could readily identify with and he was able to captivate the minds of middle-class families. Shah Rukh did iconic ads for brands like Hyundai and Pepsi in the 1990s. In fact, his collaboration with the South Korean carmaker is often credited for the success of the Santro hatchback.

According to the Duff & Phelps Celebrity brand evaluation report, Shah Rukh’s current brand value is estimated to be around $46.3 million. The 57-year-old is associated with brands like Thumbs Up, BYJU’S, Jio Platforms, LG, Godrej Magic Bodywash and many more.