Shah Rukh Khan's Contrasting Looks in 'Jawan' Get Hilarious Meme Treatment on Twitter

The much-anticipated ‘Jawan Prevue’ has been released, and it has sent Shah Rukh Khan’s fans into a frenzy of excitement. Directed by Atlee, the film showcases the actor in a double role, treating his fans to an enthralling performance. In the newly-released clip, SRK can be seen sporting a variety of looks, some of which had surfaced online, but one particular appearance caught everyone off guard - his bald look! In fact, the stark contrast between his charming signature look at the beginning and the intense bald look at the end of the video has ignited a creative spark among fans, resulting in a flood of memes on the internet.

From humourous interpretations highlighting the disparity between a person’s external appearances and internal realities to light-hearted banter, SRK’s fans have spared no effort in giving these looks a meme-worthy treatment on Twitter.

tumhein jo maine tumhein jo mainedekha jaana pic.twitter.com/VQU06doYlH— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 10, 2023

1. When you start preparing for CA2. When you become a CA pic.twitter.com/fNZEPK9ODd — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 10, 2023

Barber : Bhaiya thoda sa he katungaAlso he : pic.twitter.com/1fyDwAYl5l — Shibhhuu (@shibhhuu) July 10, 2023

Avg advertisement outside dr. batra’s hair clinic pic.twitter.com/VVrudvzH9J— tushR🍕 (@heyytusharr) July 10, 2023

Chad/Sigma/Alpha Men PersonalityOn Social Media In Real life pic.twitter.com/Z5FN2IGnoT — Pulkit🇮🇳 (@pulkit5Dx) July 10, 2023

In the last scene of Pathaan @iamsrk says ‘Meri Hairdresser ke sath appointment hai’ and now in Jawaan : pic.twitter.com/M5GV57Whqv— Shibhhuu (@shibhhuu) July 10, 2023

It was in the final moments of the video that SRK is depicted seated at a metro station platform, removing bandages from his face. As the bandages come off, King Khan confidently steps into the metro train, proudly displaying his bald appearance. This unexpected glimpse of his never-seen-before avatar left fans completely astonished.

Also Read: ‘Safety Ka Badshah’: Mumbai Police Praises Shah Rukh Khan for ‘Helmet’ Tweet in Style

Along with this, the 2-minute and 12-second preview shows SRK in various other intriguing looks, such as white hair with a half-mask, a clean-shaven appearance, a glimpse of his cop character, a soldier look, long white hair without a mask, and a completely bandaged face.

Watch Jawan Prevue Here:

Even his hilarious dance sequence in the metro has left fans rolling on the floor laughing.

Me sitting in metro peacefullyRandom person in front of me : pic.twitter.com/UKc3JuDhWm — Shibhhuu (@shibhhuu) July 10, 2023

Scheduled for release on September 7, this collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee marks their first venture together. Atlee, renowned for his Tamil hits with Vijay like ‘Theri,’ ‘Mersal,’ and ‘Bigil,’ has undoubtedly created an instant sensation with the trailer, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the full movie.