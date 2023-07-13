Shah Rukh Khan's Risk-Taking Attitude Is His Simple Mantra To Success

Shah Rukh Khan embarked on his entertainment career in 1989 with the television series Fauji, marking the beginning of his ascent to stardom. Prior to making a prominent mark in Hindi cinema, he captivated audiences through successful TV shows. However, instead of pursuing conventional lead roles, Shah Khan fearlessly embraced the challenge of portraying complex and morally ambiguous characters. This unconventional choice was considered a substantial risk, but it ultimately proved to be a pivotal moment that transformed his career trajectory.

Even today, Shah Rukh Khan continues to surprise his fans with his diverse range of roles. In his upcoming film Jawan, he once again embraces the role of an anti-hero, showcasing his versatility and willingness to push boundaries. By consistently defying expectations and embracing unconventional characters, Khan has established himself as a dynamic and beloved figure in the entertainment industry.

Recently, producer, writer and actor Viveck Vaswani shared an old picture of Khan, acknowledging his understanding of how the superstar’s willingness to take risks has contributed to his success. Sharing his thoughts on Twitter, Vaswani wrote, “Here’s understanding how Shah Rukh Khan works & it’s simple; he’s not averse to risks. Baazigar was a risk; Darr was a risk; Swades, Asoka, Ra1, Zero were risks. Playing Pathaan was a risk; so is Jawan. That’s his way, it works for him because he’s unafraid and unaffected by outcomes.”

Here’s understanding how @iamsrk works & it’s simple; he’s not averse to risks! Baazigar was a risk; Darr was a risk; Swades, Asoka, Ra1, Zero were risks! Playing Pathaan was a risk; so is Jawaan. That’s his way, it works for him because he’s unafraid and unaffected by outcomes! pic.twitter.com/kVtEyyUkLz— Viveck Vaswani (@FanViveck) July 12, 2023

The post garnered tremendous attention from fans. With over 1 lakh views and counting, the post has provided an opportunity for Shah Rukh Khan’s admirers to celebrate their favourite superstar’s fearless approach to portraying unconventional characters.

Reacting to a user’s question about how Pathaan was a risk, Viveck Vaswani responded with an insightful comment. He highlighted that Shah Rukh Khan went against medical advice, and took the bold step of recreating, reinventing and remoulding himself for Pathaan, bidding farewell to his iconic characters Raj, Rahul and Raju.

At the age of 58, MrBachchan played father to Aishwarya in Mohabbatein. SRK went against all medical advice, recreated, reinvented, remoulded himself and put Raj Rahul and Raju to rest, making Pathaan iconic and creating a new SRK. Grave risk. You may think differently.— Viveck Vaswani (@FanViveck) July 12, 2023

One user predicted Jawan to be another blockbuster, welcoming back the King Khan.

Jawan is already a Big Successes It's going to be Another Blockbuster movie 💥⚡💯🎯Welcome back King Khan 👑 You just brought Bollywood and Indian Cinema to Another level. May Allah keep Blessings you and protect you from any harm 🤲🏽❤— X VENEZUELA (@abuelitaluz) July 12, 2023

Another user applauded Shah Rukh Khan’s ability to step out of his comfort zone to offer different films every year.

SRK is the highest risk taker in the film industry.. he always come out from his comfort zone & making different films every year…! Hats off to King Khan..— Shailav (@Shailav_) July 12, 2023

A fan praised SRK for never playing it safe and always daring to take risks.

He never played safe… He never feared taking risks. He always tried something new, be it in his initial days or his prime time… still he is. He is such a giver and never limits himself, He is so brave like a true King @iamsrk ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/TeII18snj6— ❥ Sнαн ᏦᎥ Ᏸ𝐢ω𝐢 𓀠 (@JacyKhan) July 12, 2023

One user admired SRK’s commitment to performing action sequences despite getting injured throughout his acting career.

What astounds me the most is seeing him do much of the action stuff himself despite being plagued by injuries throughout most of his acting career. How does he do it?— Hariprasad Phalake 🇮🇳 (@Hari150503) July 12, 2023

Meanwhile, the Jawan teaser has sparked excitement among Shah Rukh Khan fans, who were thrilled to see the superstar in a unique look. This film also marks the first collaboration between SRK and director Atlee. The movie is scheduled to release on September 7.