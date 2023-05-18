Shanghai Woman Seeks 'Personal' Nanny, Offers Rs 2 Crore Yearly Salary

With rising inflation and the global economy on the downslide, there is rampant unemployment not only in India but across the world. The problem of unemployment has grown in our country so much that people are ready to go anywhere just for a job, whatever that might be, and make money.

And a new type of job has been making the headlines. What if we told you that this job offers Rs 2 crore to stay in a house, but the conditions attached to it are such that people are thinking hundred times before taking it? If you are unemployed, would you be willing to take this job? Let’s explore further what the job entails.

According to the South China Morning Post, a Shanghai woman is looking for a “personal nanny", who will take care of her daily chores for 24 hours. For this work, she is offering any job seeker a salary of more than Rs 16 lakh every month.

An advertisement has been given for this post, which is currently going viral. As per the advertisement, the help will be given Rs 1,644,435.25 per month i.e. Rs 1.97 crore for a year from taking care of the mistress. For this job, it is necessary for the applicant to be at least 165 cm tall and their weight should be less than 55 kg. The other job requirements are a Class 12th or above education, neat and clean appearance and good dancing and singing skills. This advertisement given by the Housekeeping Service has become a topic of discussion now.

The intriguing thing is that the woman who needs the “personal maid" already has 2 nannies working for 12 hours each and they are getting the same salary. Among the qualifications sought for the servant, the first one is that they should have zero self-respect considering the kinds of work the job demands, for example taking off the shoes from the mistress’ feet and putting new ones on.

The advertisement also states that the servant will have to give the mistress juice, fruit or water whenever she asks for it. And as part of the job etiquette, before the maid’s arrival, she will have to wait at the gate and her clothes will also have to be changed. She will also have to “undress the woman when she shakes her shoulders".