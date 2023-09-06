Shark With Human Teeth Spotted In Australian Rivers

Darwin’s natural selection is one of the reasons for the evolution of species on earth. The discovery of extinct animals has baffled biological experts from time to time. Recently, scientists from Australia have discovered a species of shark that has a similar teeth structure to a human. This new species of shark is named Horn Shark which goes by the Latin name of Heterodontus marshalle. It was found by the biologists of Australia around 75 ft below the surface of the water just off the northwest coast of Australia.

The Horn shark is nothing like any shark that was found previously on Earth. It features human-like teeth inside its mouth which has now surprised biologists around the world. According to the report by the Daily Star–news website, the shark was analysed by the Australian National Fish Collection (ANFC) earlier this year.

The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), Australia’s government agency that is responsible for scientific research in the nation informed about the same on X.

According to ANFC, these new species belong to the unique order of sharks which are known as Heterodontiformes. They have teeth like sharks in the front row and human-like molars at the back. The fishery biologist at ANFC, Helen O`Neill said that this order of sharks resembles the fossils of the extinct sharks due to similar morphology but after careful inspection, it is believed that they are not closely related.

Explaining more about the newly found species of this animal, the scientists at ANFC said that these sharks tend to sit on the seafloor and feed mainly on creatures like molluscs and crustaceans. They have small mouths but strong jaws. Helen O`Neill claims that these were powerful enough to crush cowrie shells.

The six others from the same family were found over time but this newly found shark contains teeth unlike any other discovered before. To differentiate between different shark species, the ANFC scientists use males for shark holotypes because they have claspers. These are the external reproductive organs found in the male sharks which helps the scientist to distinguish the difference between the species.