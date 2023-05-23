Shashi Tharoor Takes Part In Unique Ritual With 2-Year-Old

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor lit up social media when he shared a series of adorable pictures of himself with a two-year-old boy. In the heartwarming post, the minister revealed that he had the privilege of performing a special ritual with the young boy, who is the son of his colleague based in Thiruvananthapuram. He was talking about Vidyarambham, a significant tradition where children are initiated into writing. Shashi Tharoor expressed his belief that learning should be an everyday occurrence, emphasizing the importance of continuous growth and development. In the heartwarming pictures shared on Twitter, the Congress MP can be seen sitting with the adorable little boy, Anantha Padmanabhan, on his lap.

Instead of waiting for the annual Vidyarambham day, the Congress MP took it upon himself to engage in this cherished ritual with Anantha Padmanabhan. With his finger, Tharoor traced the words “Om Hari Shri" in three different scripts - Malayalam, Sanskrit, and English - on a plate filled with rice grains. The young boy appeared to thoroughly enjoy the experience, showcasing an innocent and radiant smile during the ritual.

Captioning the post, Shashi Tharoor shared his joy in being able to contribute to Anantha Padmanabhan’s early learning journey. He wrote, “First thing today: my Thiruvananthapuram-based colleague Prakash brought his two-and-a-half-year-old son Anantha Padmanabhan to be initiated into writing… Since learning should happen every day, I gladly traced ‘Om Hari Shri’ with his finger in three scripts (Malayalam, Sanskrit, and English) on a platter of rice grains. He seemed to enjoy it!"

His heartwarming gesture and the adorable pictures have resonated with social media users, garnering immense love and appreciation across social media platforms. For many, this showed the importance of nurturing young minds, celebrating cultural traditions, and the joy of imparting knowledge in unique and meaningful ways. A user wrote, “Great start for him….lovely pics…But at two and a half? I hope the kid gets to enjoy a few more years of carefree childhood before entering the grind.”

“May he become another prodigy!” another user wrote.

A tweet read, “What a lucky boy Anantha Padmanabhan is, to be initiated into writing by you!! Bless Bless. Beautiful moment captured.”

The ritual is typically held on Vijayadashami, the final day of Navaratri. Vidyarambham involves children between the ages of 2 and 5 writing their first letters on a plate filled with rice grains.