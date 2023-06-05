She Bit Into A Hot Dog, Only To Find a Cocaine Sachet Inside

A shocking incident unfolded at a restaurant in New Mexico, when a woman’s dining experience took a horrifying turn. As she bit into a hot dog purchased from the popular fast food chain Sonic, she was met with an unexpected and alarming discovery: a tiny packet of cocaine hidden within her meal. The incident prompted her to contact the police. Upon their arrival, a field test confirmed that the suspicious substance found in the hot dog was a gram of cocaine. As per reports, one of the restaurant employees, identified as Jeffrey David Salazar, was arrested in connection with the incident.

On May 30, around 3 pm, a customer named Celine Gonzales contacted the police, after she discovered that she was chewing a plastic packet instead of a hot dog. According to the report, she did not believe that she had ingested any powder from the bag.

According to police documents, it was revealed that the surveillance footage from the day captured Salazar engaging in “what appeared to be a hand to hand transaction with a female employee." Following the encounter, Salazar continued to handle food orders and later he was anxiously searching the surrounding area, “as if he lost something," Rio Grande Sun reported.

In the CCTV footage, police observed sudden change in Jeffrey David Salazar’s body language, potentially indicating that he had misplaced the bag of cocaine. According to the arrest warrant, Salazar confessed to law enforcement officials that he had purchased the cocaine in the restaurant’s parking lot.

The cooperation from the management of the Sonic Drive-In restaurant in Espanola have been acknowledged by the police. The authorities expressed their gratitude for the immediate assistance received from the restaurant. The management were quick to provide footage, which helped the police in their efforts to uncover the truth and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

top videos

Merit Bennett from the Bennett Law Group who is representing the customer, Celine Gonzales, stated that their team intends to proceed with a claim as soon as they have thoroughly verified the reports and gathered all the necessary information.

Sonic is a well-known drive-in fast food chain that operates throughout the United States. It has approximately 3,500 stores located across 46 states.