'She is 19' Trends As Millie Bobby Brown Gets Engaged, Desis Have Existential Crisis

Millie Bobby Brown, of Stranger Things fame, has gotten engaged to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. Taking to Instagram, Millie shared a close-up of what appears to be her engagement ring and wrote some Taylor Swift lyrics to sweeten it all up: “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all." Jake also shared some romantic photos and captioned them with “Forever" and a heart.

Millie and Jake are 19 and 20 years old respectively. What an adult chooses to do with their romantic relationship and at what age they should be doing it is, of course, their prerogative, but Twitter thinks 19 is a bit of an early age to make a major life decision.

“She is 19" jokes are trending on the microblogging platform as Indians around the same age have a mini existential crisis.

when i was nineteen years old i was dealing with delhi university examination portal's perpetual gateway 504 to give obe.. https://t.co/MOzBp6rQc9— ⚰️ (@apparitionnow) April 11, 2023

She is 19 and engaged, I'm 24 and lying in bed eating banana chips and watching her engagement trend on twitter pic.twitter.com/AegqurjF0n— Ria Chopra (@riachops) April 11, 2023

She is 19 and engaged. I’m 25 and I just cried in front of my mom because she isn’t letting me drink coffee.— Deity (@gharkakabutar) April 11, 2023

she is 19, i am here making memes for internet friends far far away pic.twitter.com/D8rt2gZ95N— ajukuttan (@chummaorutwt) April 11, 2023

She is 19 and engaged trends. The pov of indians is so true. pic.twitter.com/pC1BVDsYUb— Ruth |1D version (@its_me1Dfan) April 11, 2023

She is 19 and engaged and I am tweeting this pic.twitter.com/1MFiIjbvTp— ADDY (@Addy260603) April 11, 2023

She is 19 and engaged. I am 25 and unemployed and still hung up on my ex and have no clue what I am doing with my life.— Srishti (@swishtee) April 11, 2023

Everyone on insta : She is 19 and engaged Literally Me : pic.twitter.com/H46pSSXooT— Aryan (@ayusharyan09) April 11, 2023

She is 19 and engaged. Here I am 20, already dead inside, still trying to fix my sleep schedule, willing to be independent but reluctant to study, questioning my career decisions, and crying about every minor inconvenience.— Ayushka (passive) (@AyuShhhhka) April 12, 2023

Being a super successful celebrity can make major life decisions easier to take, but on the other hand, it can also make things extremely complex. Here’s wishing the couple smooth sailing.

