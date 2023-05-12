She Lived In Refugee Camp, Her Mom Escaped Civil War – Why This Woman’s Story Is Trending

The story of Hamdia Ahmed is one of resilience, strength and determination. Born in the midst of a civil war, Ahmed’s early life was spent in a refugee camp, where she and her family faced countless challenges and struggles. However, through it all, Ahmed’s parents remained committed to giving her and her siblings a better future and their sacrifices have paid off. Today, Ahmed is a 24-year-old graduate with a master’s degree in public policy and her story has gone viral.

Hamdia Ahmed’s recent tweet describing her experiences has become incredibly popular. In the tweet, she revealed that her parents arrived in the United States with no money and made numerous sacrifices for their family. In addition, Ahmed expressed her gratitude towards the people who helped her pay for her education, stating, “I would have never made it without those who invested in my education. I worked hard and hopefully made you all proud."

24 years ago, my mother gave birth to me while escaping from a civil war. I lived in a refugee camp for the first seven years of my life. My parents came to the USA with $0. They have sacrificed so much for my siblings and I. Today, I graduated with my masters degree. pic.twitter.com/VNjHWEhXFM — Hamdia Ahmed (@hamdia_ahmed) May 7, 2023

Guys, it was everyday people who helped me pay for my school tuition. I would have never made it without those who invested in my education. I worked hard and hopefully made you all proud.❤️❤️— Hamdia Ahmed (@hamdia_ahmed) May 7, 2023

Hamdia Ahmed also shared that her “dad worked as a delivery man using a wheelbarrow” to provide for the family while they were living in the refugee camp. Her mother has also faced many challenges in her life, “but she is so resilient.”

Ahmed expresses her admiration for her mother, describing her as a strong woman and a source of inspiration. She mentions that she could write a whole book about her mother’s life story.

My mother is the definition of a strong woman. I could write an entire book about her life story. She inspires me everyday. ❤️❤️— Hamdia Ahmed (@hamdia_ahmed) May 7, 2023

Everything that I do is to make my parents proud. My dad worked as a delivery man using a wheelbarrow. This is how he was able to fed us when we lived in the camp. My mom has faced so many challenges throughout her life, but she is so resilient.❤️❤️ — Hamdia Ahmed (@hamdia_ahmed) May 7, 2023

Hamdia Ahmed’s story has touched and inspired social media users. Reacting to her post, a user commented, “This is hands down one of the top 3 greatest posts I’ve ever read on twitter. As a parent myself, I can only imagine the sense of joy and fulfilment your own parents feel.”

Congratulations! This is hands down one of the top 3 greatest posts I’ve ever read on twitter. ❤️ as a parent myself, I can only imagine the sense of joy and fulfillment your own parents feel. Way to stay the course and never lose sight of your goals. 🏆🎓👏🏻👏🏻— GonzoTheGoon (@gonzo_goon) May 7, 2023

Another user expressed, “You’re an amazing woman, with an amazing story, nit just your story but your mother’s and your siblings. You DEFINITELY should write about everything, it would be an inspiration for women everywhere.”

You're an amazing woman, with an amazing story, nit just your story but your mother's and your siblings. You DEFINITELY should write about everything, it would be an inspiration for women everywhere!— DeAnna Charett (@DeAnnaCharett) May 7, 2023

One more user wrote, “This is the America I want to live in, where everyone has a chance.”

This is the America I want to live in, where everyone has a chance. Congrats on your Masters - well done! I know this was a lot of sacrifice and hard work, and that your family is super proud of you. — Carla Hope No Check (@CarlaHope) May 7, 2023

Another user congratulated her, saying, “Congratulations, you are exactly the type of person who gives me hope for the next generation.”

Congratulations, you are exactly the type of person who gives me hope for the next generation. Thank you x— BeC Floyd ☮️💙🤗 (@bean_clancy) May 7, 2023

Hamdia Ahmed’s tweets showcase the power of determination and human spirit.