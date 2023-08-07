'She Wants To Sleep With Her Ex': Man Shares Dying Wife's 'Ungrateful' Last Request

A distraught husband has opened up about one of the messiest dying wishes of his wife that he can neither bring himself to agree nor can share with anyone. The anonymous user on Reddit explained his wife is battling a terminal medical condition and potentially has only nine months to live. The couple who has been together for nearly a decade is undergoing one of the toughest phases of their relationship. The husband is leaving no stone unturned to fulfill all the dying wishes of his ladylove to make her last days in the world worthwhile. With the possibility of being bedridden in a few months, the wife sat down with her husband to ask a brutal wish that turned the couple’s life upside down.

She confessed her desire to sleep with her ex-partner one last time. “She thinks that her most physically compatible and satisfying lover was him. She gave a whole monologue about how sex sometimes is just physical and how emotionally fulfilling sex is with me," the husband admitted in the Reddit post. The shocking wish has left the man in a puzzling dilemma. He can’t seem to bring himself to terms with denying his dying wife’s wish for the sake of his ego nor is he onboard with the idea of letting the woman he loves sleep with her ex-partner.

“I feel like I’m put in a position where I have to say yes because she’s dying," he added. The disturbed man expressed that he is utterly hurt to be in this perplexing predicament. “I’m so hurt that sex with an ex was apparently so good that she needs to do it once before she dies. I just hate everything about this," he concluded.

A barrage of users on Reddit can’t fathom “What a mess" the husband has to put up with. While a few admitted they’ll never be able to agree with the wish, a section also suggested the man divorce her wife. A Redditor commented, “If this is real, divorce her. Tell her to live her last months to the fullest and die in peace and happiness." One more agreed, “I say divorce her either way, you can’t be okay with a person like that anymore. The fact that she put you in that position speaks volumes. So just leave her."

One more expressed, “I would tell her she can do what she wants - as I hand her my ring and walk out the door never to return. She just made the roughest time worse, and thought you would go along with it." Meanwhile, many deemed the wife’s wish as “ungrateful and atrocious" claiming her desire highlights she has no value or respect for her husband.