'She Was Born To Do This': Woman Bartender's Cocktail Mixing Skills Are Just Wow

Finding a job that you are passionate about is nothing less than a dream come true. And why not? After all, your dream job brings out the best of you. Just like this woman bartender whose skills have left the internet believing that “she was born to” do this. A Twitter page called Top Videos, which is celebrated for bringing forth amusing clips has shared a video of a woman bartender who makes cocktail mixing a spectacular event. While sharing the video, the Twitter user rightly wrote, “Amazing skill.”

From juggling, and shaking to balancing the liquor bottle on the cocktail mixer, the woman is simply stunning in what she does. The now-viral video opens with a woman sporting all black, holding a liquor bottle in one hand and a cocktail shaker in another. In just a blink of an eye, she begins juggling the two together. Her control, poise, focus, balance and speed is on point. The best part is, with the drop of the music she makes you believe that it’s over. When in reality she was actually getting started, and those skills are really hard to match.

The video, which has taken the internet by storm, has attracted a barrage of comments. Several users lauded her skill, while many claimed that it would grab her a brownie point on her dating profile. One user wrote, “She was born to be a bartender.”

Another commented, “That’s definitely a bonus skill on her dating profile.”

Some even claimed that if a person finds a job that they love doing, then nothing can beat them from outshining others. A user commented, “Everyone shines when they do something they love doing!!!!”

Many lauded her skills and wrote, “Whoa! ‘Quite talented.!”

So far the video has been played more than 47,000 times.

Earlier, a video of a waitress picking up more than 12 beer mugs at once went crazy viral. She left the internet stunned with skills. Many even called her “Wonder Woman” in the comments section.

The video was shared by an Instagram page with the caption, “This is so impressive.” The viral video that was shared in October collected tons of likes from users.

