Shekhar Kapur Reveals How 'Mr India's' Toughest Scene was Shot Without Green Screen

Shekhar Kapur’s ‘Mr. India’ was a Bollywood gem that defied the norms of 1980s Hindi cinema. It wasn’t just another run-of-the-mill movie but rather a thrilling concoction of science fiction and action, way ahead of its time. Starring the dynamic trio of Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and the menacing Amrish Puri, this film pushed the boundaries of creativity, even in the absence of today’s fancy VFX, CGI, and green screen technology.

Recently, a Twitter user shared a clip from the movie, praising the scene where Arun Kumar (Anil Kapoor) uses the invisible watch multiple times. Director Shekhar Kapur responded to the post, shedding light on the challenges they faced while shooting this scene. “This was perhaps the toughest scene to shoot in Mr India. We did not then have Green Screen technology which is so common now. This was shot by masking part of the lens of the camera, then rolling back the film negative precisely and masking a different part of the lens. Five times," he explained.

The revelation of the film’s behind-the-scenes magic has, indeed, added a new layer of appreciation for ‘Mr. India,’ making it more special for fans and cinephiles alike.

“Thanks for sharing how it was done. Shows your love for film making and extent to which you’ll go achieve your vision as director,” commented a user. “Wow..Thanks for this behind the scene story ..It’s incredible how technology eases the special effects shoot but to shoot this in 80’s without the help of technology is a real task,” wrote another.

Written by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, ‘Mr.India’ is the story of Arun discovering his father’s watch, which had the power to make a person invisible. Later in the film, the character becomes a vigilante using the device to combat the villain Mogambo (played by Amrish Puri), who had evil intentions of conquering India.

In fact, the movie’s impact was felt beyond the silver screen, and it remains a cult classic with memorable dialogues like ‘Mogambo khush hua’ and the iconic ‘Hawa Hawai’ dance, standing the test of time.