Sherlyn Chopra is Ready to Marry Rahul Gandhi But Only on 'This' Condition

Actress Sherlyn Chopra is renowned for her bold and unfiltered presence both on screen and in her comments, often making waves in the media. Once again, the former ‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestant made headlines when she was playfully asked if she would consider marrying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, to which she responded positively with a single condition. This lighthearted interaction was caught on video and has since gone viral.

Sherlyn, often a subject of paparazzi attention, was spotted at Bandra Bandstand, donning a light pink feathered sleeveless crop top paired with a black mini skirt and adorned with dangling embellished earrings. Amid clicking selfies with passersby, one paparazzo playfully posed the question of whether she’d marry Rahul Gandhi. Sherlyn’s response was light-hearted yet assertive, stating, “Yes, why not. But I would want that after getting married, my surname remains the same."

While Sherlyn’s comment has gained widespread attention, Rahul Gandhi has yet to respond.

Watch the Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sherlyn Chopra (@sherlynchopra_official84)

In recent news, he has been reinstated as the Lok Sabha MP from Kerala’s Wayanad constituency, with the move occurring shortly after the Supreme Court suspended his conviction in a case related to a ‘Modi’ surname remark.

Meanwhile, Sherlyn is no stranger to making audacious statements and embracing her authentic self on social media. Just last month, she made headlines by filing a molestation case against a Mumbai-based financier at Juhu Police Station. Sherlyn alleged that the financier molested her under the pretext of offering money for a video recording, resorting to threats and verbal abuse when she opposed his advances. Moreover, she gained attention for raising her voice against MeToo accused Sajid Khan’s participation in ‘Bigg Boss 16’.