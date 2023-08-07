'She's A Genius': Little Girl Turns Dad Into A Colourful Canvas In Hilarious Video

Being a dad is a work of patience, they have to take on different roles while interacting with children be it play buddies or chauffeur. In the case of this father, he has to be a canvas for his little princess. A cute video proving why dads deserve an award has gone viral on social media leaving users utterly amused. In the footage, a little girl in a blue-princess gown can be seen displaying her rookie canvas-crafting skills. But the twist is that she isn’t drawing on a sheet of paper. Instead, the adorable munchkin has chosen her father’s face, arms, and a white t-shirt to showcase her talent.

With a marking on her hand, it seems she’s nearly about to complete her piece. The father in question is covered in red and black pen markings. From finger rings to blush on his face and scribbles on the t-shirt, the daughter’s artwork is pretty dynamic. She looks quite focused on the task at hand without getting distracted. What’s also stealing the limelight is the cameo of the family’s pet cat in the footage. The feline is evidently shocked looking at the girl’s canvas work and its million-dollar expression has incited hilarious responses in the reply section.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Being the father of a daughter. 😂pic.twitter.com/584bXg9jlg— Figen (@TheFigen_) August 5, 2023

As soon as the clip surfaced online, social media users began lauding the artwork. While some said daughters are the single nice thing in humanity, many highlighted how the little munchkin is “making life colourful." A few laughed at the cat’s terrified expression, while many cheered for the father to be deserving of the best dad award. A user commented, “It’s the cat’s expression for me. It is like, ‘Oh my God! I am next.'"

It's the cat's expression for me 😂The guy is like, "Oh my God! I am next 😂"— 👑 Pharaoh 👑 🇳🇬 (@Ugochukwu_96) August 5, 2023

Another wrote, “Great to see her creativity being supported. Also, look at the cat’s face."

Great to see her creativity being supported 🙂Also, look at the cats face 🤣— Kitsudōte ❍ (@kitsudote) August 5, 2023

One more added, “Omg, she’s a canvas-crafting genius! And the cat, a purr-fect art critic, approves of it all!"

OMG, she's a canvas-crafting genius! And the cat, a purr-fect art critic, approves of it all! 🐱🎨😸— Dzeni 🤍💙 (@JustDzeni) August 6, 2023

Meanwhile, a section also pointed out how interaction and engagement are crucial aspects of parenting highlighting the dad should’ve kept his mobile aside. “I’m a bit more worried about what the dad is watching. How can this be more interesting than actually playing with his daughter," said a user.

I’m a bit more worried about what the dad is watching ? How can this be more interesting than actually playing with his daughter…— Edward 𝕏 (@ufointernet) August 5, 2023

Another agreed, “He could just get off the phone and draw with her. Just a thought."

Or he could just get off the phone and draw with her. Just a thought 💭— Leo (@MrBuckSlate) August 5, 2023

The adorable video has amassed over 5.4 million views on Twitter