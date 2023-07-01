Shocking: 5-foot-long Alligator Makes Way Inside Home Through Dog Door

We often hear of snakes and birds entering people’s homes through open windows and ventilation. But what if tell you that a Louisiana couple found an alligator inside their house in the middle of the night?

Don and Jan Schultz from the New Iberia area were woken up by some noises on the night of June 24. The couple thought that some thieves have broken into their house but it actually turned out to be an alligator. Don told ABC News that they were alerted by their Australian cattle dog Panda.

The couple resorted to calling 911 and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. “We are really grateful for the sheriffs and Wildlife and Fisheries that came and so thoroughly dispatched the creature from our house," Jan told KATC. “I guess it’s off swimming in a bayou somewhere," she added.

While the officials were struggling to control the alligator, Don made a video of the incident which he later uploaded on YouTube. Describing what he saw after getting out of bed, he wrote, “It was dark but I stopped because I could see a shape on the edge of the rug. I couldn’t focus very well having just woke up. But when the full shape registered in my brain I jumped back. My foot had only been about 12” away from its head!" Check out the video here:

Don claimed that the alligator had entered through the dog door. It is believed that the alligator sought refuge from the oppressive heat. Some reports have suggested that after enduring weeks of scorching temperatures, the alligator probably detected the cool breeze coming out from the pet door. It followed the airflow into the house, making its way down the hallway, and eventually reached the area near Schultz’s bedroom where an AC unit was running.

“We are taking precautions and putting a locking dog door in now that only unlocks with the dog’s collars, so we won’t have this surprise in the future," Don Schultz said in an interview.