Shocking: California Mom Gives Alcohol To Stop Baby From Crying, Detained

In a shocking and bizarre incident in California, a woman has been accused of allegedly giving her infant alcohol, causing the baby to become intoxicated. The troublesome incident has sparked both outrage and concern within the community and has led to legal action being taken.

Honesti de La Torre, a 37-year-old resident of California, now faces charges of child endangerment. According to reports from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred in an unincorporated area of Rialto, located approximately 55 miles east of Los Angeles, reported Fox News.

The distressing situation came to light when authorities were called around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Upon arriving at the scene, law enforcement officials discovered that the infant was in an intoxicated state. Shockingly, the officers alleged that the mother, de La Torre, filled the baby’s milk bottle with alcohol with the intention of making the baby stop crying. The disturbing action caused the baby to become drunk, posing a threat to his health and life.

The condition of the infant following this incident has not been publicly disclosed, leaving many concerned for the infant’s well-being.

Fox News further reported that currently, Honesti de La Torre is in custody at the West Valley Detention Center, where she is being held on a $60,000 (approximately 50 lakhs) bond. Her court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, and it is expected that more details about the case will come to light during the legal proceedings.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the gravity of parental responsibilities and the potential legal consequences of actions that place children in harm’s way.

Earlier this year, Fox News reported that different states across the US have been reporting an increase in cases of neglect and child abuse over the last few years. Experts have cited stress from the pandemic as a huge factor in this regard.

The report further explained that situations like the death of loved ones, widespread unemployment, and other economic and personal challenges from the pandemic are still some of the issues that people are still experiencing and it often results in child abuse or neglect.