Shocking: 'Dead' Man Returns To Family After 33 Years

A grand welcome was held for a Rajasthan man who returned home some 33 years after being presumed dead. Identified to be Hanuman Saini, the 33-year-old is reported to be a resident of the Bansoor village of Alwar district. It was on May 30 that the man found his way back home, leaving his entire family shell-shocked. It is said that Hanuman Saini’s family had lost all hope of his return and eventually ended up issuing his death certificate. Residents of the village crowded the Saini family’s house to witness the rare reunion.

What did Hanuman Saini do in the last three decades?

According to a report by ANI, the 33-year-old claims he spent the last three decades in Himachal Pradesh. He supposedly meditated at the Kangra Mata temple to fulfill his devotion to the goddess. Recalling the time, he left his hometown, Hanuman Saini revealed he only had Rs 20 but a TT was kind enough to lend him a ticket to Pathankot. From there, he has also reportedly travelled to Gangasagar and Kali Maiya temple in Kolkata. “When I boarded the train the TT asked for a ticket but I had only Rs 20 with me and he was kind enough to give me a ticket till Pathankot from where I reached Kangra Mata temple in Himachal and spent 33 years in the service and worship of Mataji (goddess)," he told ANI.

Why did the family issue his death certificate?

The Saini family was reportedly facing some land-related problems and since Hanuman Saini went missing in 1989, they had lost all hopes of his return. Last year, the family approached a court for issuing his death certificate. However, the members are now “delighted” with the man’s return. “We were very young back then and had not even seen him properly. Today we are extremely happy as our father has returned to the family,” said Ramchandra Saini, the eldest son of the missing man.

Hanuman Saini claims that it was goddess Kangra Matra who directed him to go back to his family. He boarded a train for Khairthal Rajasthan and arrived there on May 29, after which he walked the rest of his journey. Crossing Tatarpur at night, he reached his village on the morning of May 30. Initially, he asked for help from local people for his home’s direction. Hanuman Saini was finally recognized by one person who led him to reunite with his family members.

The man who went missing for 33 years is a father to five children, two sons, and three daughters, all of them are reportedly married now.