Shocking: Diving Instructor Arrested For Kissing Chinese Tourist Underwater

A diving instructor in Malaysia has been arrested on suspicion of molesting a Chinese tourist while they were diving underwater. The alleged incident caused widespread outrage after a photograph of the purported victim being kissed by the accused was posted on Facebook. The unsettling episode is said to have taken place on May 5th at around 1 pm in the waters of Semporna in the state of Sabah, according to a report by the South China Morning Post. The 24-year-old tourist reportedly lodged an official complaint before returning to her home country.

According to Assistant Superintendent Arif Abdul Razak, the 27-year-old diving instructor was arrested two days after the 24-year-old Chinese tourist filed a complaint accusing him of molesting her while underwater. The alleged harassment persisted even after the diving session had ended, with the instructor continuing to contact the woman via WeChat once back on shore, as reported by Yahoo News. The man reportedly asked for her hotel address and proposed a night out together.

The incident soon went viral on social media. A post on Facebook shows a photo of the diving instructor kissing the woman, an image of the police statement, and screenshots of their online conversation.

Authorities detained the dive instructor reportedly under section 354 for unlawfully using criminal force to violate a woman’s modesty. The Tourism, Culture, and Environment Minister of Sabah, Christina Liew, has issued an official statement condemning the incident. “Incidents like this greatly affect the image of tourism in the Semporna district in particular, and Sabah in general, even more so as the tourism industry is recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said on Monday.

Christina Liew called upon travel agents to step up to provide safe and quality services to tourists ensuring that a regrettable incident like this never happens in the future. “I call on all travel agents in this state to play a role in providing quality service. They must be responsible to ensure incidents like this will not happen again,” she continued. The dive instructor is to remain under custody till May 11.

