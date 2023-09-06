Shocking: UK Man Finds Live Mouse In Mushroom Soup, Restaurant Denies His Claim

Have you ever had the unfortunate experience of discovering something utterly unappetizing in your food, such as a stone, a strand of hair, or an unexpected foreign object? Recall the unsettling feeling it induced, the momentary loss of appetite, and the lingering unease it left behind. Now, imagine the utter disgust of encountering an entire live animal in your soup. Yes, you read that right – a living creature amidst what should have been a delicious meal. The sheer horror of such a scenario might seem unimaginable, but this chilling incident indeed became a reality for a man in the United Kingdom.

Sam Hayward was left aghast when he allegedly discovered a live creature in his soup. It later turned out to be a live mouse in the soup from a local Chinese takeaway. The Daily Star reported that the man from Kent had just begun to enjoy his dinner brought by his girlfriend. While he was consuming the food, he noticed something unusual in his mushroom noodle soup. Initially, he mistook the object for an unusually large mushroom, but upon closer inspection, he realised it was a twitching creature with a prominent tail.

Stunned by the sight, Hayward began filming the mouse and immediately contacted the restaurant from where his girlfriend had ordered the food.

He recounted that he saw a huge mushroom-like piece at the bottom. “It was twitching… I’m no animal expert, but it couldn’t have been alive. The tail was the first thing I saw and it just freaked me out," Hayward told the portal.

However, the restaurant denied any responsibility for the incident and refused to offer a refund. As Hayward’s girlfriend Emily had paid in cash and did not retain a receipt, they were unable to provide proof of their purchase. Hayward, who claimed that he had been a loyal customer of the restaurant for over two decades, expressed his disappointment at their response. He said, “All I wanted was for them to apologise – it’s just the principal."

In a similar incident last month, a US man claimed that he found a dead rodent in the minestrone soup he ordered from a popular Italian restaurant, Olive Garden. The diner reportedly found a hairy rat’s foot in his bowl of minestrone during the restaurant’s bottomless soup special.

According to the New York Post, the man sued the restaurant for more than $25,000 (approximately Rs 20.5 lakhs). Olive Garden’s parent company, Darden Restaurants, responded to the allegations and said that they do not believe the claims made by the customer.