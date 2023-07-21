Shocking: Woman Wants To Euthanise Her Dog Just 'Because It Barks'

Euthanising a pet is the toughest decision an owner could make but this British woman’s petty reason behind requesting to put her dog down is both shocking and gut-wrenching. The founder of a rescue center in Thirsk, North Yorkshire, revealed the story of a woman who requested a vet to perform the procedure on her dog merely “because it barked at people." According to BBC, Lucie Holmes the founder of Lucie’s Animal Rescue said she was contacted by a woman who wanted to give up her two-year-old pooch Markus. The former had to reject the request owing to accommodation issues but only two hours later she received one of the shocking calls from her local vet.

In messages assessed by BBC, the dog owner stated she was looking to rehome her pooch because he continuously barked at people, vehicles, and other dogs. The owner confirmed Markus wasn’t trained but he had been vaccinated, neutered, and also microchipped. Lucie informed the woman that the centre was full and only hours later she was contacted by a local vet. The practitioner told her about a lady who couldn’t cope with her dog’s barking and made a request to euthanize him. When Lucie enquired if she was talking about a two-year-old mongrel named Markus, the vet reportedly confirmed his identity.

“It’s disgusting. I have not been able to sleep much because I am still so angry. Dogs bark. It’s what they do," said Lucie. The founder reportedly feeling concerned for the well-being of the pooch contacted the woman again. Even though she shares her living space with 9 dogs and 34 kittens, she agreed to take Markus in. “I told the owner there was absolutely no need for Markus to be euthanized. He needs time and training," she added.

The founder emphasizes it’s quite crucial to perform careful research before adopting a pet. “You wouldn’t take a toddler to nursery and expect him or her to be blissfully happy immediately," continued Lucie. Currently, Markus is reported to be with the rescue charity.

Notably, euthanasia is the only way recommended when a pet is suffering immensely and is unlikely to make a recovery. It offers a humane way to put an end to an animal’s pain in the final stage of its life.