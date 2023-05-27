Shopkeeper Refuses To Accept Rs 2,000 Note And The Reason Will Leave You In Splits

The Reserve Bank of India has announced the discontinuation of Rs 2,000 notes from circulation. Unlike demonetisation in 2016, the notes have not seized to be legal tender immediately. RBI has given a window till September 30 to get the Rs 2,000 notes exchanged from banks, until then, they can be used for carrying out financial transactions. However, despite the clarification from the central bank, many shopkeepers and vendors are not accepting the Rs 2,000 notes. This appeared to be the case when this person who bought a packet of chips. The shopkeeper refused to take the note, leading to a long argument, until things took an unexpected turn.

Sharing the hilarious exchange online, a Twitter user posted a screenshot of a conversation with her best friend who had this encounter.

“Aaj mei vo aesthetic looking lays gourmet khareedne gayi thi toh shopkeeper wasn’t accepting my 2K note, I got so irritated that I gave a monologue about it being valid till 30th sept later, he said ‘Aapki baat toh theek hai par aapka note fatta hua hai’ aur phir mene usse chup-chaap UPI kardiya,” the Twitter user’s friend wrote while narrating the hilarious incident.

https://twitter.com/deefordaddy/status/1661640618110754816/photo/1

The tweet quickly gained traction, accumulating over 26k views on the platform. Social media users flooded the comments section, with one hilariously reacting to the use of ‘aesthetic looking’ for a packet of chips

Aesthetic looking chip😭😭— gengZar (@sick_b0ii) May 25, 2023

Many others responded with laughing emojis.

Rs 2,000 banknotes were first issued in November 2016 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of old Rs 500 and Ra 1000 notes. Explaining the decision, the RBI stated, “The objective of introducing ₹2,000 banknotes was met once banknotes in other denominations became available in adequate quantities. Therefore, printing of Rs 2,000 banknotes was stopped in 2018-19,” in a recent statement.

While RBI has said that there’s no need for an ID form to get notes exchanged, there were complaints that some banks were demanding customers to submit identity cards as proof.

According to RBI guidelines, a person can get an exchange up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time. The Rs 2,000 notes constitute around 10.8 per cent of total currency in circulation or Rs 3.6 lakh crore.