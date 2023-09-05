'Shubman Gill is Minnow Basher': Pakistani Fans Troll Indian Opener After He Shines Against Nepal

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill’s unbeaten fifties propelled India into the Super Four stage of the 2023 Asia Cup with a commanding 10-wicket victory over Nepal in their Group A encounter at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday, 4 September. The captain contributed an unbeaten 74 runs, while Gill, who had been struggling with his form, staged a remarkable comeback, crafting a well-earned 62 runs.

However, it’s worth noting that Gill had faced difficulties in the earlier rain-affected match against Pakistan, managing just 10 runs from 32 balls. This led to Pakistani cricket enthusiasts labelling him a ‘minnow basher’ when he struggled against the formidable Pakistani bowling attack but excelled against Nepal, a team making its debut in the Asia Cup.

While many lauded Gill for rediscovering his lost form against Nepal, Pakistani fans were quick to remind everyone of his earlier struggles. One user commented, “Shubman Gill is a gangster until Naseem Shah shows up." Another user sarcastically pointed out, “Ahmedabad Prince Shubman Gill… - Vs Pakistan 10 (32) - Vs Nepal 12* (6). Who is a minnow basher?"

Even when an Indian cricket account hailed Gill as a ‘Future Star,’ a Pakistani cricket enthusiast retorted, “Future Star against REAL bowling lineup" while sharing a clip from the Pakistan match where Gill had struggled.

The trolls continued to pour in, targeting Gill relentlessly.

Future Star against REAL bowling lineup 😭😭 https://t.co/JddSRyXeOW pic.twitter.com/jwf8sBOdCD— Lahori Guy (@YrrrFahad_) September 4, 2023

shubman gill is a gangster until naseem shah shows up pic.twitter.com/F1WLEjADoY https://t.co/SUCaZNq22Q— zar 🍭 (@avrgcrybby) September 4, 2023

Ahmedabad Prince Shubman Gill………- Vs Pakistan 10 (32)- Vs Nepal 12* (6) Who is minnow basher?#IndvsNep pic.twitter.com/iczPbgmtgG — S Islam Uddin (@SIslamUddin2) September 5, 2023

Gill, who had a fantastic first half of 2023 in both international cricket and the IPL, has faced difficulties since then. During the recent tour of the West Indies, he couldn’t make significant scores in the two Tests, and in the subsequent 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is, he managed only one half-century in each format. His struggles against the pace and swing of bowlers like Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf were evident in the match at Pallekele Stadium on September 2, where he was eventually dismissed for 10 runs, falling victim to Rauf’s bowling.

Nonetheless, just as former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh extended his support to Gill, cricket fans remain optimistic that the talented right-handed batsman will soon rediscover his exceptional form. In fact, with the impressive performance against Nepal, the hopes of Indian fans have rejuvenated.