Shubman Gill's Old Pic With 'Idol' Virat Kohli Goes Viral After GT Batter Hits Maiden IPL Century

“The future is here," exclaimed Virat Kohli when Shubman Gill’s remarkable unbeaten innings of 126 runs off just 63 balls in the New Zealand T20I series propelled India to a comprehensive 168-run victory and a 2-1 series win. With such an exceptional display of talent, it’s no wonder Gill would be overjoyed by the accolades bestowed upon him by his idol. In a parallel development, Gill delivered an outstanding maiden century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against SRH, leaving everyone in awe. This accomplishment prompted a nostalgic trip down memory lane, as fans rediscovered an old photograph of Gill alongside Kohli, reminding everyone of how it all began.

The photograph captured a younger version of Gill alongside Kohli, both dressed in formal attire, likely attending an event. “With my idol," read the caption of the image that dates back to January 6, 2016.

Gill had previously revealed feeling nervous when he met Kohli for the first time, which happened during the BCCI annual function in 2014-15. At the event, Kohli received the first of his four Polly Umrigar Awards, while Gill secured the Junior Cricketer of the Year award for the second consecutive year.

Reflecting on the memory, Gill expressed, “It’s so inspiring to be with someone like Virat Kohli and he’s been my idol since when I started playing cricket. Obviously, when you are a kid you don’t know much about it (cricket), you just want to play it for the fun of it but as you start playing you learn more about the challenges and a lot more about the game [itself]. And he’s someone I have always looked up to. This was the first time I met him in Mumbai, so it was a pretty big moment for me."

Fast forward to today, Gill has become one of the brightest stars in cricket, with his recent accomplishments including his impressive contribution towards securing a place for Gujarat Titans (GT) in the top two positions of the playoffs. Despite his meteoric rise, Gill has not forgotten to express his admiration for his idol, Virat Kohli. Following his breathtaking performance against SRH, Gill humbly remarked, “When I was 12-13 years old I followed Virat Kohli bhai the most, he has been my idol since I started understanding cricket. I learned a lot from Virat Bhai His batting & passion & commitment motivates me."