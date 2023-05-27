Shubman Gill's Third Century Sets New Viewership Record on JioCinema and IPL Fans Can't Keep Calm

With every inning, Shubman Gill keeps playing a never-ending game of limbo with the bar, effortlessly pushing it higher and higher with each subsequent knock. He’s got a touch of finesse, a dash of class, and enough power to launch cricket balls into orbit. Scoring his third IPL 2023 century, this elegant right-hander is like a runaway train—unstoppable! Gill’s back-to-back sensational innings have even caused JioCinema’s servers to sweat, as his magnetic performance shattered viewership records on Friday night. Yes, it was none other than Gill himself, wielding his bat like a magic wand and leading the Gujarat Titans into their second consecutive IPL final and sending concurrent viewership on the streaming app through the roof.

Gill’s phenomenal century drew an astonishing concurrent viewership of 2.57 crore on JioCinema, setting a new world record for the highest number of simultaneous viewers, as confirmed in their tweet. JioCinema couldn’t contain their excitement, proclaiming, “The next generation is here, on the pitch and on the digital screen. 2.57 Cr viewers together witnessed Shubman Gill’s show, a streaming world record that could just be broken tonight or this coming Sunday!" The previous record was already shattered in the Qualifier 1, with the numbers reaching a staggering 2.5 crore during the GT vs. CSK face-off at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

A NEW WORLD RECORD ⚡The next generation is here, on the pitch and on the digital screen 2.57 Cr viewers together witnessed Shubman Gill's show, a streaming world record that could just be broken tonight or this coming Sunday!#IPLonJioCinema #GTvMI pic.twitter.com/3AShh66lGB — JioCinema (@JioCinema) May 26, 2023

Gill’s record-breaking feat left fans in a frenzy of excitement, causing them to unleash a torrent of jubilant reactions on social media. The digital platforms were flooded with an outpouring of ecstatic posts and comments as fans couldn’t help but share their elation.

Only 3 people were able to pull 2 crore+ numbers on JioCinema this year. Dhoni, Kohli & Gill. pic.twitter.com/JIyUD0qGVX — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) May 26, 2023

JioCinema viewership peaked at 2.57cr tonight.- The highest ever JioCinema peak viewership in IPL 2023. pic.twitter.com/eZ9JhH00W2 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 26, 2023

2.5 Crore was watching Shubman Gill bat on JioCinema.Joint peak in IPL 2023 - This is Gill Era. pic.twitter.com/JiMFLJI502 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 26, 2023

Only non-Dhoni player to reach 2.5 crore on JIO Cinema. Take a bow. pic.twitter.com/ohwtcKKGbz— Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 26, 2023

2.5 crore viewers on Jio Cinema tuned in already. Imagine Dhoni finishing run-chase in final. pic.twitter.com/GgWuTAzpkk— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 26, 2023

In the world of streaming, JioCinema has been taking the game to a whole new level by offering free streaming of IPL matches to viewers. The engagement levels on JioCinema have been off the charts, consistently surpassing expectations. In fact, the total video views on the platform have skyrocketed, crossing an incredible milestone of 1300 crore video views, setting a groundbreaking world record.