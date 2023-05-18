Sibling Rivalry Alert: Mom Gorilla Takes A Stand Against Jealous Son

In the wild world of gorilla family dynamics, sibling rivalries can be quite a spectacle. This video of a gorilla mom’s reaction to her son’s jealousy has got the internet going bananas over it. The gorilla mom handles everything with fierce maternal instincts and a sassy attitude. The video starts innocently enough, with the Gorilla mom tenderly cradling her precious baby son. Soon the camera witnesses something odd. It catches a glimpse of her eldest son lurking in the background, clearly not pleased with the attention his little brother is getting. That’s when things take a wild turn. In an epic display of mom power, the Gorilla repeatedly pushes her eldest son away whenever he tries to approach her and the other baby. She’s not having any of his shenanigans.

And just when you thought it couldn’t get any more dramatic, she goes for the ultimate mic drop move—spitting water right in her oldest son’s face. Talk about putting him in his place. It’s clear that this Gorilla mom has reached her breaking point with her eldest son’s jealousy, and she’s not afraid to let him know. Her actions speak volumes as she fiercely protects her precious baby, refusing to let anything come between them.

As the tweet accompanying the video hilariously puts it, “This Gorilla mom is dealing with her eldest son’s jealousy of the baby, and she is done with his sh*t." It’s a snapshot of a family moment that resonates with parents and siblings alike, capturing the universal struggle of navigating sibling rivalry and the lengths a mother will go to ensure the safety and well-being of her little ones.

This Gorilla mom is dealing with her eldest son's jealousy of the baby, and she is DONE with his shit pic.twitter.com/mlETS7FwY2— B&S (@_B___S) May 17, 2023

Twitter has erupted with reactions to the viral video. Many were finding humour in the situation remarking how it took being spat in the face to rethink his jealousy. Others applauded the mother’s love and protectiveness. “All that and the water spit in the face made him pout and rethink everything,” wrote a Twitter user.

🤣 all that and the water spit in the face made him pout and rethink everything— Mike D Sayre 🤠 (@mikedsayre) May 17, 2023

“There is always that one member of the family. That’s right mama put him in his place after much patience,” another user tweeted.

😂😂😂 There is always that one ☝🏾 member of the family. That’s right mama put him in his place after much patience .— Sheila Tonga Bailey (@stbailey7) May 17, 2023

A tweet read, “No matter how old you are, you will be cared for like a child in the mother’s world.”

No matter how old you are, you will be cared for like a child in the mother's world.— Aimee (@Aimeelxb) May 17, 2023

What do you think of this family drama unfolding in the animal kingdom?