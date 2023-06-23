'Sick Society': Delivery Guy Being Asked Not to Share Lift With Residents Sparks Outrage

In recent times, there have been several instances of discrimination against delivery executives, maids and many other such workers. Housing societies in Bengaluru and Gurgaon have put up notices barring these people to not roam around as people feel ‘uncomfortable.’ In another such incident, , a man named Makarand took to Twitter and narrated yet another disappointing story.

Makarand said that he was getting into the lift at his apartment building when a delivery guy came along but he didn’t enter the lift. When asked, the delivery guy said that in the previous building, he was asked not to share the lift with a resident.

“What society are we living in? We don’t mind our food being carried by people we are not willing to share lifts with. Please don’t tell me that the ones who ordered food are not the ones who stopped him. We discriminate constantly. We are a sick society,” Makarand wrote.

The tweet has gone viral and sparked massive outrage on Twitter. “It’s happened with me many times and I cannot wrap my head around the fact that someone would deny entry to another human..also once in a very posh building I went into the service lift, the watchman ran to get me out..if someone sees me in the ‘maids’ lift he will be in trouble,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I don’t live in buildings so I tried to first find out the reason before making my mind on this issue. I asked my friend who lives in a building, she said that there are different lift because most of the time these lifts are engaged due to outsiders like delivery or house helps.”

Amongst the worst things that has happened in this country over time, giving absolute authority to RWAs to create by laws as they please has to be one of the worst. https://t.co/miStTi42nJ— (@Adwalt_) June 22, 2023

Taj didn't let the delivery man enter the damn gates. The guy, a graduate, was teared up when I got to him. I did complain to the manager who said it is the policy. We are fundamentally fascists https://t.co/hjU5OEGsdM — deivenki (@catchvp) June 22, 2023

Believe it or not this is quite common experience. Not just apartments, malls too.It's disgusting to make someone feel that they cannot share something as simple as a lift with you. https://t.co/5Hd92an8Bh — NormalOsborn (@Normal0sborn) June 23, 2023

Happens in our society also. Many residents object to sharing elevator with deliver persons, domestic helps, security & house keeping staffs. It’s a rotten rotten feudal society. https://t.co/yU1g2RoRp6— Aparna (@chhuti_is) June 22, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, Twitter user Vibin Babuurajan took to the micro blogging site and shared a screenshot of a circular listing a few instructions. The circular stated how residents are feeling ‘uncomfortable’ when they are surrounded by maids everywhere they are walking. Therefore, it urged maids to be in waiting areas during their breaks. The step has been taken because, “security is not being able to monitor common areas.”

