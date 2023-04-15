Sikh Man’s Priceless Reaction After Photographer’s Request Will Melt Your Heart

A heartwarming Instagram video is making the rounds on the internet, and it’s sure to bring a smile to your face. The video captures a beautiful moment between a photographer and an elderly Sikh man, who was running his small grocery shop. In the now-viral clip, Sutej Pannu, a photographer, approached the old man and asked him for some candies and chips. But that was just the beginning. Pannu went on to ask the man if he could take his picture, and the elderly gentleman obliged. What happened next will leave you in tears of joy. The man’s simple yet profound reaction to seeing his picture will warm your heart. Pannu printed out a photo of the man on the spot and gave it to him as a gift.

The man’s gratitude and kind words for the photographer are sure to leave anyone with a sense of renewed hope in humanity. This touching interaction reminds us that simple acts of kindness and appreciation can have a profound impact on someone’s day. The photographer shared the clip with a touching caption that began, “One of the most powerful aspects of spiritual awakening is the heightened sense of self-awareness that comes with it.”

The video has been appreciated widely on social media, with users applauding Pannu’s kindness and the man’s sweet reaction. It’s a reminder that amidst all the chaos in the world, moments of love and compassion still exist. “You always make me cry,” wrote a social media user.

“Why do I always cry with every video of yours? You so capture the hearts of the fantastic people of Punjab,” read another comment.

Another user wrote, “Doing god’s work brother. Best account on Instagram.”

This is not the only photographer out there who is winning hearts with his captures. What happens when you are tying the knot and your significant other is a wedding photographer? Well, the answer is simple - you get picture-perfect shots without the hassle of worrying about lighting or angles. This was precisely the case when photographer Ayan Sen tied the knot with his fiance, Priya. Sen picked up his camera and clicked some stunning shots of his bride, capturing her beauty from every angle and under the perfect lighting. A guest recorded a glimpse of this beautiful moment, which is now making waves on the internet. You can even hear the guests in the background exclaiming with awe, “What dedication!"

In the video, the groom is seen dressed in his wedding attire, with a garland around his neck, focusing on capturing his bride’s beauty while she poses in the mandap. With a smile on his face, Sen manages to freeze-frame some of the most remarkable moments of their special day.

Internet is loving every moment of the shot clip.

