Sima Aunty of 'Indian Matchmaking' Charges This Much to Find Your Perfect Match

Indian Matchmaking’s Sima Taparia has sparked many controversies previously. While some dislike her for being ‘patriarchal’, others don’t sit well with the statements that she had made in the past. But despite all of this, Sima Aunty takes her job very seriously and makes it her mission to find the perfect match for all of her clients. Being India’s premier matchmaker, comes with a lot of responsibility. And with responsibility, comes price.

She charges her clients somewhere around ₹1,00,000 to ₹5,00,000 or $1,330 to $8,000. While speaking to CN traveller, she revealed the tried and tested approach that she follows. She revealed, “I go and meet the boy and the family, see what their home is like, where they work, where they have been to school." She claimed that this helps her assess their lifestyles so that she can recommend a match. “This is where Tinder, Bumble and Shaadi.com can’t compete. I get to the bottom of things, finding out all the inside stories, the family’s values and other such details you would never get from looking at a person’s online profile," she further mentioned.

Sima aunty also has a website for the same. As per the website, her services include, collecting relevant documents, photographs and registration of the member, assessments of living style and business details, compilation of the relevant information as per their system, short listing the proposals, based on the criterion lay down by both the sides, and much more.

For those who don’t know, Indian Matchmaking is known for its notorious reputation when it comes to cringe content, but it’s one of the things that people love to hate. The memes and jokes that come out of the show have always been endless and this time is no different.

As season 3 premiered on Netflix, many took to Twitter and shared memes. While many wrote how Sima aunty has peaked this time, many also shared her husband’s image.

