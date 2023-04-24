Sima Aunty's 'PSA', 'Vacillating' Vikash: Indian Matchmaking Got More Bizarre With Season 3

Indian Matchmaking got renewed for season 3 on Netflix and there are a few things that it says about us as a society. While the casteist and classist trappings of arranged marriages in India have been widely criticised, that has done nothing to dissuade Sima aunty’s viewers. It definitely signifies a grave problem in Indian society, but some of the moments we have encountered in Indian Matchmaking season 3 are just downright bizarre.

Here are some of the top bizarre moments from Indian Matchmaking season 3 that left Twitterati scratching their heads. It’s not just Seema aunty laying on the bizarre factor; you’ve got “vacillating Vikash" and “picky Priya" as well. What takes place might appear to be puzzling or just annoying at first glance, but more disturbing aspects emerge if you dig deeper.

Boi you did a rap about mathematics pic.twitter.com/5YIDc5t2JV— Carl Colaco (@carlcolaco) April 21, 2023

Okay nvm Priya is picky as hell. Even her dad isn’t having any of it. pic.twitter.com/JV5dq0Nony— Nirdiganta (@SevenDeviled) April 21, 2023

The girls: I want to be attracted to the guy and have chemistry with himSima Aunty: #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/VhvhV2szpI — B (@bsidhu) April 22, 2023

“Vivacious Vikash” wants a Hindi speaking partner but with US accent. ‍♂️#IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/PA9ukhL6ek— . (@bmaktwts) April 21, 2023

"He doesn't know anything about Brahmin, and he's not practising.""Then why would he want a Brahmin girl?" "I could not understand that." Me too Sima Aunty, me too #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/BsrV5nwrLX — Conrad Barwa (@ConradkBarwa) April 23, 2023

So Priya is saying that she's getting turned off by this wonderful guy with a man BUN (the first requirement on her list) cause he likes her too much??? like help me understand this show #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/YcdAXMlFO2— ScottLand ♏️ (@ZscottianS) April 21, 2023

An Indian man rejected an Indian woman for being ‘too Indian’ #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/0FdtmfiKED— rosechocglam (@rosechocglam) April 22, 2023

I’m sorry what the fuck was this shot on Indian Matchmaking all about pic.twitter.com/b3mhMXFq8Z— Meher (@meherness) April 23, 2023

Be advised, matches will often cause whole dumpster fires.

Read all the Latest News here