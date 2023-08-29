Single Dad Shows Up At Mother's Day Event In A Dress; Daughter's Reaction Is Priceless

We often hear about the challenges that single parents go through. One significant hurdle is the dual role they often have to fulfil as both a mother and a father. Single dads take on tasks typically associated with moms, while single moms tackle responsibilities associated with dads. Now, a heartwarming story from Thailand has emerged that breaks traditional norms. A single dad’s unconditional love for his adopted daughter led him to transcend conventional boundaries. In an endearing gesture, he decided to dress up in a woman’s attire and surprise his daughter by participating in a Mother’s Day event at her school.

The video shows 48-year-old Pratchaya Tadeebu, nicknamed Joe, sitting in a busy open hall with other parents and students. He is dressed in a checkered dress and a wig. His teenage daughter, Nattawadee Kornjan, bows to him and then gives him a warm hug. With a big smile, Joe hugs his daughter back tightly, giving her kisses on her forehead and showing affection in a “motherly way." Joe shared the video on both Facebook and TikTok with a caption that read, “Mother’s Day is here. A ‘mother’ I can be for you." World of Buzz later reposted the post on their Instagram page on August 15.

The World of Buzz repost gained immense popularity, receiving over 2 lakh likes. Numerous individuals also expressed their opinions in the comments section. An individual wrote, “A single dad, some more adopted daughter. He is not only a HERO in his daughter’s life but a great example of parenthood. People like this reminds us what is humanity. Thank you so much for being such an inspiration."

Another mentioned, “This man restored my faith in humanity. The girl is definitely blessed to have him as a father."

“So beautiful. But he didn’t have to dress as a woman. He is the father and mother regardless how he looked. Bless them," said a user.

Following the video’s widespread circulation, Joe told Bangkok Biz News, a local news channel, that he had been raising his adopted daughter as a single father. “Personally, I’m not ashamed (to dress up like a woman) because I love my child. And we do fun activities together, as usual. Most importantly, I don’t want my child to feel during Mother’s Day every year, like ‘why don’t I have a mother to come to the event like everyone else?’ So, I decided to join the activity," he said.

