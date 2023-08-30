Sister Fulfills Last Wish Of Dying Sibling By Throwing Pre-funeral In US

Heidi Satterthwaite in 2018 was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and decided to leave the world “with a bang". She had myelodysplastic syndrome or MDS, a rare type of cancer that occurs when blood-forming cells found in bone marrow are abnormal. The 34-year-old woman, who passed away last year, wished to celebrate her life with friends and family and her sister, Jenna Satterthwaite made sure her wish was fulfilled.

Last week, while speaking at BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, Jenna described the experience of holding the event and celebrating Heidi’s life while she was there to celebrate with them. She shared the “living funeral" moments like Heidi and her husband closing the event by dancing to their wedding song and called it a “magical and pain-filled celebration of her life".

According to Daily Mail, she compared the event to a wedding and shared that they incorporated many of the same elements like speeches, toasts, dancing and an explosive playlist that left everyone sweating on the dance floor.

She said that when they were planning they realised that it turned out to be a huge one with hiring catering and renting a hall but they were also not sure whether people would show up and at a point, they even thought that only 10 guests might join them. But to their surprise around 200 people showed up at the last minute to the event.

Jenna shared that guests cancelled vacations, hopped on planes, rented cars and showed up for Heidi to say their goodbyes.

“It was that moment when you pause to acknowledge a beautiful life- and we don’t do that often, we’re bad at celebrating, we’re always looking to the next thing and shifting goalposts," Jenna said on the podcast. “So it was really special to come together and kind of close that sentence as a group and say, ‘This was her life, she lived it well.’ Exclamation point," she added.

Before Heidi was diagnosed, she used to live in many places across the US from Alaska to Hawaii with her husband who is in the army. She was known to have warmth and an ability to encourage people to open up to her creating a beautiful community of friends. Sadly, Heidi Satterthwaite died last year aged 34.