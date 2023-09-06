Slapped, Punched, Hair Pulled: Fight Between Women Takes Ugly Turn Inside Delhi Metro

The Delhi Metro often finds its way to the spotlight, thanks to consistent viral videos that keep emerging. From people dancing to physical altercations on board, the metro has seen it all. Now, a viral video of two women engaged in a heated altercation inside the Delhi Metro train has caught the internet’s attention. In the footage, one woman, donning a black salwar suit, can be seen engaged in a heated exchange with another woman dressed in a yellow salwar suit.

While a lady police officer and a few bystanders can be seen attempting to separate the quarrelling parties, the woman in the black outfit is heard issuing a warning to the other one, stating, “Judge ki beti hoon mein, nahi chhodungi…(I am a judge’s daughter, I will not spare you.)” Despite the efforts of other passengers to stop the altercation, the woman did not stop.

In the meantime, the other woman clarified that she had not done anything wrong and had not even made any physical contact. Nevertheless, the woman dressed in black took a step back, yet she persistently reiterated her warning while emphasising, “Mein Judge ki beti hoon (I am the daughter of a judge)." At the end of the video, the lady police officer instructed them to get off the metro train as it arrived at a station.

The video was shared by a Twitter page named, Ghar Ka Kalesh. Accompanying the video, the post read, “Kalesh inside Delhi metro between two women, a lady cop interfere."

Soon after the video surfaced online, social media users flooded the comment section with a series of reactions. Many have criticised the woman for openly flaunting her father’s influence and authority. Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Why are people so agitated in Delhi metro?" while another commented, “‘Mai judge ko beti hoon’, so what? I wish the lady could have learned how to handle matters peacefully as well."

“Let’s give a moment and salute lady cop," a person wrote.

Earlier, a similar video of a heated altercation between two women in Delhi Metro caught the internet’s attention. The two women can be observed pushing each other while one questions whether the other intends to strike her.

This dispute arose over space to stand inside the train. Both individuals can be heard screaming at the top of their voices as they try to make their point.