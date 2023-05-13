Sleepless Woman Writes to Noisy Neighbours to Stop Having Sex Everyday, Letter Goes Viral

A tweet which is currently going viral features a letter by a woman being written to her neighbours as a “peace offering." Twitter user who goes by the name ‘ali in my marinera,’ took to the micro blogging app and shared how she is facing constant disturbance while sleeping because of her neighbours. Taking to Twitter, she mentioned that she is losing her mind as she cannot enter her bedroom “without hearing them fucking." She further mentioned, “They are keeping me up at night and waking me up in the morning it’s insane."

In another tweet, she shared a letter that she has written for her neighbours, along with two bottles of beer. The letter read, “Hey neighbours, just a friendly reminder that the walls between our houses are much more thinner than you think. Congrats to you guys for apparently your very healthy sex life. However, I would prefer not to be a part of it and I’m sure you’d prefer that as well."

She further mentioned that she is offering these beer bottles as “peace offering/bargaining chip." The hilarious letter, which has now gone viral, has garnered multiple view.

Have a look for yourself:

I was shaking in my boots creeping over there to put it on their step but it has been done https://t.co/ICuggXIWgd pic.twitter.com/h0h6h0D4GY— ali ✨ in my marinera (@dorianvanserra) May 12, 2023

“Update!! They did take the note and the beers at some point throughout the day today!! There were no notes or anything left at my door so hopefully they took it well and maybe even moved the bed??" she mentioned in another tweet. “GUYS I THINK THEY MOVED THE BED!!!! the man in question constantly clears his throat and it sounds MUCH farther away than it did previously!!! This is very good!!!" read another tweet.

Here are a few reactions:

I left a letter at my previous house telling the new occupant we fixed the plumbing, painting, electrical and the cabinetry. So, the landlord doesn't take credit even though he'll increase their rent. Your bravery is something .Labour party Ebuka https://t.co/pJyhNfpLT5 — Ruby Dennis (@GinaDen22001514) May 13, 2023

“Applaud yall for your stamina” https://t.co/61xsOIy5ca— One man Wolf pack (@realescargogh) May 13, 2023

Aww, this is so nice of you. https://t.co/tLBDqBaXTK— Mimi✨ (@Meerah_de_vie) May 13, 2023

“if it doesn’t work i hope you understand that thin walls work both ways. I had a similar problem and it went away really quick after I showed them my love for chinese anthems and german war marches," wrote a person. One Twitter user had a similar experience and shared her letter.