Smallest Baby Weighing 350 Grams Born In Connecticut Discharged From Hospital

You must have heard of a large number of premature births worldwide. Many of the babies weigh as low as 1 kilogram. But today, we are going to tell you about the “smallest baby ever born" who weighed only 350 grams at the time of birth. Despite being born at only 22 weeks, the baby is now absolutely healthy, as per reports. Doctors are reporting it to be a miracle and are in absolute shock.

The incident is from Connecticut in the US. The entire hospital staff were celebrating when the baby girl left St Francis Hospital and went home. According to doctors, pregnant Francis Anguera was in excruciating pain when she arrived at the hospital on February 18, 2023, after being poisoned. But thankfully, on the morning of February 22, her baby girl was delivered. The newborn weighed only 12.4 ounces at the time (roughly 350 grams). Check the joyous moment of the baby leaving the hospital here:

The mother reportedly said that she was informed that her daughter had pneumonia when she was delivered. Both mother and baby were in danger. At first, it appeared that it could be tough to save her but the physicians handled the issue and provided her with excellent treatment. The newborn underwent treatment for approximately four months, and she went home on June 29. She now weighs 7.5 pounds or 3.40 kilograms.

According to the doctors, such newborns have very little chance of survival considering they are born at a time when their bodies are not even developed properly. According to hospital director Jose Arias-Camison, “The baby girl’s safe departure was a touching moment for all of us. I adore babies. I developed a deep love for the baby girl."

The most premature and surviving child in the US is Curtis Zee-Keith Means, who was born at just 21 weeks on July 5, 2020, at the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital in Alabama.