Smashed Samosa Burger Leaves Internet Baffled, Toronto Man's 'Invention' Divides Desi Foodies

When it comes to food, every person has their own preferences for what seems tasty. Peculiar twists are not everyone’s cup of tea. However, in today’s times, fusion food has gained momentum. There are countless bizarre food trends that have left us scratching our heads. Now, in another such trend, a man makes a ‘Samosa burger.’ A a video of a food vendor at a food flea market in Toronto has gone viral due to this unique combination of samosa and bread. He has named this dish as “smashed samosa burger."

The video which is currently going viral shows the man putting up his experimental dish together. The vendor is first seen holding a brioche bun. He then cuts it into equal halves. Further, he adds a small portion of cucumber slaw. Then, he places a samosa that is “smashed up a tad bit” on top of the slaw. He then pours a spoonful of chana masala on top. He then adds some toppings like cilantro, pickled red onions and green chillies. To finish off, he drizzles some sauces and closes the burger with the other half of the bun.

The recipe, however, has divided the internet. While some want to taste it, others are just reluctant. Here, have a look:

“How to ruin a crisp samosa & make it samosa khichdi” commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “ the name of different and innovation, samosa is face-palming.” “My friend says it’s ‘ chola samosa pav.” wrote another person.

Meanwhile, in another Instagram video shared by @the.fooodie.panda, one can find a Surat shop, called ‘Bole to Vadapav,’ showcasing a unique culinary creation. The video features the preparation of an unconventional dish where a pav is used as a base. The pav is topped with chocolate sauce, and instead of the traditional potato filling, chocolate chunks are used to fill the samosa. These samosas are then deep-fried and placed on the chocolate-loaded pav, with an additional drizzle of chocolate sauce on top. Who in this world would dare to try this outrageous combo?