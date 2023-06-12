Snake Gets Stuck In A Man’s Curly Hair, Internet Calls Him ‘Real-Life Medusa’

In the vast realm of pet videos that rule social media, there are always a few that stand out from the crowd, eliciting a wide range of reactions. One such extraordinary video has recently taken the internet by storm, featuring a man named Devin and his tiny pet snake caught in an unexpected hair-raising situation. Shared on Instagram by the pet snake owner, the now-infamous video captured a moment of unexpected surprise and mild chaos. In the clip, a tiny pet snake becomes entangled in the man’s curly hair, leading to his attempts to remove it without ruining his meticulously maintained curls. The video has prompted varying reactions among its viewers.

Comments on the video ranged from light-hearted observations to deeper contemplations. One user humorously speculated, “Wait, is he the owner of Versace?” playfully referencing the fashion brand’s iconic Medusa logo.

With a touch of mythological flair, one user humorously referred to him as “real-life Medusa."

Others couldn’t help but marvel at the absurdity of the situation, with one comment simply stating, “Man has a snake in his hair.”

Some viewers found the video endearing, expressing adoration for the man’s patience and concern for both his curls and the small snake. These individuals saw the video as an amusing and harmless interaction between a pet owner and their beloved companion.

However, not all comments were positive, as some viewers voiced their difference in opinion. One user succinctly questioned the motives behind the video, stating, “Why, just why.”A portion of the viewers admitted that the video left them feeling scared or uneasy. For them, the unexpected presence of a snake in such proximity to a person’s head triggered deep-rooted fears or discomfort.

Since its initial posting a few months ago, the video has gained significant attention, accumulated over 4 million views and received more than 47,000 likes.

Beyond this viral video, Devin’s Instagram account showcases several other clips featuring his pet snake. In these clips, he demonstrates a high level of comfort and familiarity with handling the reptile, whether it’s wrapped around his neck, in his hands or even crawling on his face.