Snake, Space Impact: Desis Trend '10 Year Old Me Playing on Nokia' to Reminisce Childhood Games

In the era before smartphones became commonplace, our trusty companions were those bulky mobile phones that we proudly carried around. Those were the times when having a screen with colors was a rare luxury, and typing involved multiple presses on a large alphanumeric keyboard.

Back then, social media applications hadn’t yet come into existence, so we spent our hours immersed in classic pre-installed mobile games. While games have since transformed into addictive sensations like Candy Crush and Ludo, we sometimes find ourselves longing for the cherished classics of yesteryears. Games like ‘Snakes’, ‘Bounce’, ‘Space Impact’, and ‘Cricket’, which were our constant companions on the ubiquitous Nokia phone in every Indian household, continue to hold a special place in our hearts. These were the go-to pastimes that we, as fellow countrymen, can never truly move on from.

Even with the rise of newer titles like Temple Run and Subway Surfer, which gained fame with the advent of early smartphones, the memory of how we fixated our gaze on those diminutive Nokia phones that ruled the market remains irreplaceable. This sentiment recently prompted Indian Twitter users to compile a list of such games under the trend ’10 years old me playing this game on Nokia’.

So, check out the ingenious amalgamation of Akshay Kumar’s joyful expression from the movie ‘Welcome’ as he gazes upon a Nokia phone adorned with those beloved nostalgic games. These memes, a creative collage of nostalgia, showcase a montage of favourites, each tailored to individual users’ preferences. The trend has spiralled into a full-blown frenzy, as users scramble to share their unique versions.

Take a Look:

This takes us back to the sentiment of 90s kids who fondly recall the timeless ‘Snake’ game, a popular saying emerges: ‘The moment those virtual snakes departed our lives, real-life serpents began to surface,’ a symbolism that strikes a poignant chord!