Snow In Jodhpur? These AI Images Are Reminding People of Game of Thrones

Known for its scenic palaces, forts, and temples, the city of Jodhpur in Rajasthan has emerged as a major spot for its tourist attraction. With its rich culture, folk music, and delicious food, the place has also been remarked as the Sun or Blue City. In recent times, Jodhpur has also become the hottest hub for hosting celebrity weddings. Largely, it’s associated to be a place to fall under dry land pumped with humid weather. The phenomenon of experiencing snowfall sounds too good to be true. But AI tools now appear to be bridging that gap.

The popularity of AI has grown tremendously and has been successful in blurring the lines between what’s real and imaginary. From answering questions to generating photo-realistic images, this technological advancement hasn’t left any field untouched be it culture, art, or entertainment. Now, have you ever imagined how Jodhpur will look covered in snow? Well, AI has made it easy for you.

A Reddit user has shared a series of scenic pictures of the Sun City packed with layers of snow. All the photo-realistic images give a bird-eye view tour of the place and the end result seems to be straight out of movies. Take a look at the AI creation here:

As soon as the photos surfaced online, they left social media users in a state of awe. The snowy touch added quite an extraordinary stroke to the already beautiful city and a barrage of users wished for the scenic view to become true. A user commented, “Going to Jodhpur for college in a month, and what I wouldn’t give to have this weather over there.” Another wrote, “It looks so real that at first, I thought it was true.” One more called it, “Kashmir in Jodhpur.”

Meanwhile, a section was quick to associate iconic cinematic references to the scenic landscape. A Redditor said, “Look like something out of Assassin’s Creed with the castle in the background.” For another one it, “Looks like it came right outta GOT (Game of Thrones). Yo, this thing be fire man!” One more agreed, “Reminds me of Kings Landing from GOT.” While a user jokingly called it “Ned Stark ka goan (This is Ned Stark’s native place).”

Previously, similar reimagined photos of Hollywood stars on a spiritual journey in India went viral on the internet.