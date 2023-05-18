‘So Lucky To Have You’: Kapil Honrao Wishes Co-Star Madhavi Nemkar On Her Birthday

Madhavi Nemkar and Kapil Honrao are among the most loved on-screen couple in the Marathi show Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta. The duo with their flawless chemistry has charmed their way into the hearts of the audience. Seems like their perfect on-screen bond is because of them being good friends in real life. Yes, Madhavi and Kapil share a strong friendship. The duo is often seen dancing to songs on social media. On May 17, Madhavi celebrated her 38th birthday. On the occasion, Kapil sent birthday greetings to her co-star. Dropping a streak of pictures together, he penned a heartwarming note for Madhavi too.

“I feel so lucky to have you as my friend and wonderful co-actor. Hope your birthday is as special as you are. May all of your dreams come true. Madhavi, you are a great actress. You are an even better person. There is more success reserved for you because the success you have now is not even 10 percent of your talent. Shalini, this is just the beginning. There is much more to come,” read Kapil’s sweet birthday wish.

The pictures captured Madhavi and Kapil striking a stylish pose together. Madhavi was dressed in a teal green, one-shoulder dress, having an asymmetrical slit. A red border went diagonally across her shoulder while the tiny white prints all over the gown brought out the attire’s royalty. Madhavi amped up her look with bright red and gold-plated jewellery, minus any neckpiece coupled with red gladiator sandals.

The Marathi actress rounded off her look with a shade of maroon lipstick, blue eyeliner, and bun-styled hair, with a few tresses left open. Kapil perfectly matched Madhavi’s glamorous outfit. He was dressed in an all-black suit, a golden-coloured brooch tucked into his pocket. A pair of black shoes and tousled hair completed the actor’s final avatar.

As soon as Kaapil shared the pictures, Madhavi was quick to express her gratitude for her co-star in the comments. “Thank you soooo much for your kind words. It really means a lot to me, Kapil,” wrote Madhavi in the comments.

Aside from Kapil and Madhavi, Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta also stars Mandar Jadhav, Girija Prabhu, Varsha Usgaonkar, and Sunil Godse in important roles.