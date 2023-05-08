'So Similar to Indian Food': Woman's Take On Ethiopian Cuisine Has Desi Foodies Intrigued

It is always a treat to try a new cuisine. Getting to taste new delicacies from another part of the world altogether has its own rush. Now, Twitter user who goes by the name ‘Revs’ took to the bluebird app and shared an image of Ethiopian food. She shares an image of a plate, filled with Ethiopian cuisine, which includes some salads and dips, and many other dishes. This cuisine is usually called one of the world’s ‘best kept secrets’. However, with time, it is now becoming well-known. For those who don’t know, ‘Tibs’, ‘Kitfo’, ‘Fuul’, are some of the known dishes.

While sharing the image, Twitter user mentioned how it is so similar to the Indian food that we have daily. “Ethiopian food is SO GOOD! Four of us nailed all this in 5 minutes. Fantastic and so flavorful. Feeling very sad that I wasted 37 years of my life without eating Ethiopian food. It’s so similar to Indian food. Why isn’t it more popular in India?" she wrote.

Here is the viral image:

Ethiopian food is SO GOOD! Four of us nailed all this in 5 minutes. Fantastic and so flavorful. Feeling very sad that I wasted 37 years of my life without eating Ethiopian food. It's so similar to Indian food. Why isn't it more popular in India? pic.twitter.com/uRKZFBaP9P — Revs 🙂 (@Full_Meals) May 6, 2023

With over 150K views, the image has intrigued desi foodies and now even they want to try it. For people who have already tried this, they have started reminiscing and sparked a discussion on the micro blogging app. “So glad you have discovered it! It is strikingly similar. In fact, the whole concept of rolling veggie preps inside the injera bread,is such a roti-subzi reminder. (The restaurant where I ate didn’t provide any silverware. “We roll it with our hands and eat.” So much like home," wrote a Twitter user.

Another person mentioned, “Definitely one of the best food I’ve ever had. I look for Ethiopian restaurants whenever I travel outside India. And you’re right - it’s perplexing that it isn’t more popular in India."

Definitely one of the best food I’ve ever had. I look for Ethiopian restaurants whenever I travel outside India. And you’re right - it’s perplexing that it isn’t more popular in India.— Subhashish Bhadra (@Subhashish30) May 7, 2023

It is! I was so intrigued by it. I definitely want to try more. i loved every morsel of my last meal :')— Protima Tiwary (@DumbbellsnDrama) May 6, 2023

The first time I had ethiopian food I was impressed and the similarities. Beef being a major part of their meals may have been a reason that no one tries to sell in India.— Sarthak Rastogi (@sarthak_ras) May 7, 2023

There was a Blue Nile restaurant at Ethiopian embassy in Delhi. It is the only restaurant I knew of attached to an embassy. I had food 3-4 times there, unfortunately folded in lockdown. No replacement — Pratik علامت Mishra (@pratik752001) May 7, 2023

Thats what we had tonightYummy pic.twitter.com/Iph9QCCAGJ— imagine a better world (@UrbanChe) May 7, 2023

Looks like an awesome dish! What is it called? Maybe I can put the image in Google and search what it's called so I can keep an eye out for it here.— H Syyed (@hsyyed88) May 7, 2023

It's really good. Very dosai, adai, kootu, dal feels. Never eaten in India though. Is this in Ahmedabad???— Inismah (@inismah) May 7, 2023

Have you ever tried Ethiopian cuisine?

