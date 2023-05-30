'So Thankful To Be Alive': Author Shares Her Story Of Mental Health Recovery

In a series of heartfelt tweets, an author on Twitter courageously opens up about her journey to recovery from mental health struggles and suicidal thoughts. Sharing a poignant photo, she shed light on the hidden battles she fought within herself. The image captures a moment of apparent happiness and carefree joy, yet behind the smile, she was waging war against her own thoughts. Just over four years ago, Zoe Burnett shared she reached a point where she “attempted to end her life". She believed herself to be an “awful" person and a “burden to those around her" while battling numerous mental illnesses that eventually took their toll.

Just over 4 years ago, I tried to end my life.Tw. Sui*ide I repost this picture every year, this was the last picture taken of me before my attempt. I look so happy, carefree & full of life. What many did not realise was how much I was raging a war with myself. Convinced I…. pic.twitter.com/z2bdphUR57 — BarefootRebel (@RebelBarefoot) May 29, 2023

However, fate intervened through the quick thinking of a friend who had a gut feeling that something was wrong. His timely actions saved her life. ”It is by pure chance I am still here. The quick thinking of a friend who had a gut feeling something wasn’t right. His actions saved my life,” she tweeted.

Was an awful person & a burden to all. consumed by a number of mental illnesses that eventually took their toll.It is by pure chance I am still here. The quick thinking of a friend who had a gut feeling something wasn't right. His actions saved my life. Looking back I am…. — BarefootRebel (@RebelBarefoot) May 29, 2023

Reflecting on her journey, Zoe Burnett expressed immense gratitude for still being here today. She acknowledged that she had undergone a profound transformation. Zoe has embarked on a new career path, discovered new hobbies, and embraced an authentic way of living. She now prioritises self-care and recognises the signs of burnout. What once seemed like empty promises of a brighter future turned out to be accurate, as she wholeheartedly loves her life now.

Her message to those who are struggling is to hold on and reach out to loved ones for support. Zoe emphasises the importance of communication and highlights the significance of checking in on friends, especially those who may be adept at hiding their pain behind a mask. “Check in on all your friends, especially the ones who do seem all ok and may be wearing a mask far too well. That mask gets heavy,” she wrote.

Check in on all your friends, especially the ones who do seem all ok and may be wearing a mask far too well.That mask gets heavy.— BarefootRebel (@RebelBarefoot) May 29, 2023

This brave and inspiring journey has resonated with many who have been on the journey of mental health issues with their own struggles. For some, it was a reminder that even in the darkest moments, there is hope for a better tomorrow. People also resonated with the message to open conversations about mental health, prioritise their well-being, and extend kindness to those around them. “What a wonderful thread. I’m delighted that ‘it’ did get better. I too know (both personally and vicariously) ‘it’ can get better. I hope that friend is still around, they are priceless,” a user wrote.

What a wonderful thread. I'm delighted that "it" did get better. I too know (both personally and vicariously) "it" can get better. I hope that friend is still around, they are priceless.— Martin Hall (@DynomotHall) May 29, 2023

Another user tweeted, “Couple of close calls with my wife over the last year and a bit. Still very lost but she’s making very slow progress. NHS is so woefully under-resourced. Just wished I have a magic wand and could make it all okay for her.”

Couple of close calls with my wife over the last year and a bit. Still very lost but shes making very slow progress. NHS so woefully under resourced. Just wished I have a magic wand and could make it all ok for her ♥️— Amog3w (@AndrewH30679929) May 29, 2023

A user shared snaps of their tattoos and wrote, “Thank you for sharing. I’m also a member of the club. Got myself a couple of tattoos to remind myself to keep going. Sending love x”

Thank you for sharing. I’m also a member of the club. Got myself a couple of tattoos to remind myself to keep going. Sending love x pic.twitter.com/rpsYDqcry6— JenWren💙🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺🇺🇦🌹 (@themidgetjen) May 29, 2023

If you or someone you know is going through a mental health crisis or dealing with suicide ideations, it is crucial to seek help from mental health professionals.