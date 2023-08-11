'Sobhita Dhulipala is Perfection': 'Made in Heaven' Brings Back Tara Khanna and Fans Can't Keep Calm

Sobhita Dhulipala returns once again to her origins, garnering immense acclaim for her poised performance. Yes, ‘Made in Heaven’ Season 2 reintroduces us to Tara Khanna, resuming her journey from where it was paused. Amidst navigating her divorce with Adil (Jim Sarbh), discovering a new companion, tending to her young niece’s educational needs, managing her mother’s persistent demands for higher alimony, and striving to keep her enterprise Made In Heaven afloat, Tara remains an enigmatic force.

In the midst of all this, her admirers remain entranced by her, encompassing not only her performance but also her style, which left viewers utterly enchanted throughout the web series.

The actress herself is basking in the adoration and prominence that have blossomed since the show’s release. “Couldn’t take my eyes off Sobhita Dhulipala. What acting. What styling. Perfection," raved a fan, prompting Dhulipala to express her gratitude on Twitter. Another comment humourously pointed out, “you can tell made in heaven is fiction because who in their right mind would want to divorce sobhita dhulipala," drawing a playful response of “Too kind" from her.

Even her style in the series remains as classy as Season 1, featuring chic sarees, monochrome and pastel-hued dresses that charm viewers as much as her acting prowess.

“Whoever styles sobhita dhulipala in made in heaven deserves the nobel prize equivalent of styling/costuming," reads a comment, echoing the sentiment of many.

No doubt, Dhulipala embodies the role of an ambitious social climber who ensnared a wealthy husband through any means necessary. Her brilliance shines in quiet moments, such as her affectionate touch of a cherished green handbag. Tara emerges as an unapologetic antihero, a rarity, making questionable choices while adamantly rejecting judgment from mother, lover, and business partner alike.

In fact, ‘Made in Heaven’ feels like a lavish feast that stretches on, leaving you craving a moment of respite to slip off those polished shoes and capture a breath of fresh air. Nonetheless, amidst this grandeur, it paints a canvas of unforgettable snapshots.