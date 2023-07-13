Solar Storm In 2025 Can Disrupt The Internet World

Speculations and conspiracy theories surrounding significant global events have always intrigued people. The latest speculation on the block is a potential internet apocalypse. While such scenarios may have seemed far-fetched in the past, experts now suggest that a severe solar storm hitting Earth could indeed trigger a widespread internet outage, posing a genuine threat to our interconnected world. Sangeetha Abdu Jyothi, a computer science professor at the University of California, Irvine, has extensively researched the impact of solar superstorms on internet infrastructure. According to the Times of India, her paper titled ‘Solar Superstorms: Planning for an Internet Apocalypse’ sheds light on the need for internet resilience in the face of unprecedented challenges. Jyothi’s interest in this topic was sparked by the unpreparedness revealed during the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting her to investigate the potential consequences of internet failure.

Concerns arise as the sun enters a particularly active phase known as the ‘solar maximum’ in 2025, marking the peak of its approximately 11-year cycles. Experts worry that our current infrastructure may not be adequately equipped to handle the potential havoc that a severe solar storm could unleash. Testing has not encompassed extreme-case events, leaving us uncertain about the resilience of our systems in the face of such a catastrophe.

Jyothi emphasizes that a severe solar storm could severely impact large-scale infrastructure, including submarine communication cables crucial for long-distance connectivity. In such a scenario, it is possible that while local networks and government websites may remain accessible, accessing larger websites with distributed data storage could prove impossible.

Additionally, regions closer to the northern latitudes, where significant internet infrastructure is concentrated, are particularly susceptible to the effects of solar storms. Unfortunately, current infrastructure deployment does not adequately consider this vulnerability, further increasing the potential consequences.

According to a report by The Washington Post, the duration of such outages could extend for months, depending on the scale of the storm and the time required for repairs. NetBlocks, an organisation monitoring internet disruption, estimates that the economic impact of just a single day of lost connectivity in the United States alone would exceed $11 billion (Over Rs 900 crore).

The concerns and online panic surrounding the potential internet apocalypse stem from recent discoveries made by NASA’s Parker Solar Probe. The probe was launched in 2018 to study the physics of the sun and the solar atmosphere. Several weeks ago, scientists shared new findings from a space probe regarding the origin of solar winds. They concluded that these winds are caused by a process known as ‘magnetic reconnection.’ Although the research didn’t focus on solar storms directly, its implications extend beyond that specific phenomenon.