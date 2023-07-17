'Soldiers Waited for Months': Twitter Thread Reveals How Wars in Movies are a Blatant Lie

For ages, movies depicting wars fought between kings in the medieval era have mesmerised audiences worldwide. Whether in any language, this genre has been a staple in our entertainment choices. We’ve been captivated by the heroic figures leading armies of thousands, inspiring and fearlessly taking on rival forces with chivalry and ancient tactics. However, a recent eye-opening Twitter thread by @itihasika has shed light on a stark contrast between the movie portrayals and the reality of medieval wars, which were far from the grand spectacles we’ve seen on the silver screen.

The thread pointed out, “Super elite top boxers can only last 30 mins (12 rounds of 3 minutes with breaks) in close hand to hand combat with no armor before their legs start wobbling. Regular mortals won’t last 5 mins in an intense hand-to-hand fight.” So, when soldiers were shown engaging in hand-to-hand combat from morning till the sun set in films, it defies this logic. The thread also mentioned that horses didn’t last more than a few minutes of full-speed running.

The reality, as mentioned, was that medieval battles were mostly “boring sieges lasting months with soldiers & generals waiting on. When the final charge happened it was not like all the 50k soldiers were rushing in yelling at the top of their lungs. Skirmishes would be in strategic batches.”

Furthermore, the thread highlighted how generals or the heads of troops would carefully analyse which portion of their forces to dispatch and on whom. Troops were bifurcated in terms of archers, quantity, and other factors. Citing examples from real wars like Panipat, the thread went on to explain these real-life norms.

It even drew an analogy to a fielder in a sport, who waits and watches the moves until the ball approaches, similar to a soldier’s situation.

Did you notice such intricacies before?