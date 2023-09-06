Some TikTokers Are Shunning Sartorial Clichés With Unexpected Outfits

On TikTok, satire is definitely in vogue. Recently, a number of videos have been cropping up featuring women dressing in eccentric and outlandish ways. The point of the videos is to take aim at the sartorial norms and expectations that are driven by the male gaze. By showing themselves dressed in this way, these social media users intend to show the world that the most important thing is to dress for yourself.

Lately, when scrolling on TikTok, you might have noticed videos with titles like “How to dress to attract a man." Surprising as it may seem, this trend, which is mainly driven by women, is actually a parody designed to shatter the many stereotypes and expectations surrounding clothing. It’s a growing phenomenon among certain communities on the Chinese social network — and one that’s enjoying considerable success there.

The premise of these new-style videos is simple. Young women stand in front of the camera, with a voiceover in the background telling them various fashion and beauty rules to adopt in order to catch a man’s eye. Make sure your hair is loose, for example, make sure you show a little skin, your shoes should be dainty and elegant, and show off your waist at all costs. It doesn’t get much more cliché than that…

While you might expect the worst when you hear these fashion tips, you soon realize that the TikTokers in question are going out of their way to do the exact opposite of what’s asked of them. More often than not, the videos end with looks that are each more offbeat and outlandish than the next. In her video, one user by the name of baileyspinn goes as far as to wear a yellow beanie, paired with an electric blue pants and shirt ensemble, a bright green tutu and lace-up boots. In short, nothing that would ever be seen in a fashion magazine — or on the street, for that matter. Inspired by the video of TikToker veronicashavie, the user makes use of her original audio to take a gibe at the “male gaze," the male perspective that turns women’s bodies into objects of fantasy.

In recent years, with the rise of feminism, which advocates emancipation in both clothing and in social terms, social networks have become platforms for speaking out and taking a stand. This is particularly true on TikTok, where young women are encouraging others to dress for themselves and not for men. And this translates, for example, into looser, more colorful or less revealing clothing.

In 2021, videos with the hashtag “pov you quit dressing for the male gaze" had already gone viral on the Chinese social network. Young women were seen drastically changing their style, going from an ultra-feminine look to a more casual, streetwear look. Added to this was the rise in popularity of more original, individual styles, such as the weird girl aesthetic, which involves breaking all kinds of fashion’s so-called rules.