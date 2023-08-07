CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Viral » 'Something Smells Fishy': Cat Attacks Owner For No Reason
2-MIN READ

'Something Smells Fishy': Cat Attacks Owner For No Reason

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 07, 2023, 17:15 IST

Delhi, India

The attack chases the owner around the house. (Credits: Twitter)

The attack chases the owner around the house. (Credits: Twitter)

The cat latches on the owner's leg not backing down in its pursuit even as the man attempts to shield himself using a curtain.

Cats do not often directly respond to the excitement caused by external stimuli. It is suggested felines tend to redirect these pent-up feelings of aggression toward humans. And this cat owner in Thailand recently fell prey to the similar unruly behaviour of his pet. Footage of the incident has gone viral on Twitter leaving social media users equal parts shocked and concerned for the owner’s well-being. The visuals open with the house residents moving a piece of furniture in one corner. The feline who initially appears calm gets close to the man in the red T-shirt before sniffing his ankle.

The pet immediately resorts to violence and goes on a wild rampage across the house. Constantly attacking the man, the feline leaves no stone unturned to chase him. Identified as a ginger moggie, the animal constantly latches on the owner’s leg not backing down in its pursuit even a tad bit. The man attempts to shield himself using a curtain and even a metal door, but the pet is persistent in tailing the owner. Without knowing the root cause of the inexplicable behaviour, the owner tries his best to protect himself. Notably, a woman was also present in the house during the occurrence of the incident. But the feline was adamant only about chasing the man away.

Toward the end, the owner manages to keep the aggressive pet away looking evidently bewildered and terrified.

Take a look at the video here:

Social media users have come up with many theories as to why the cat transitioned into beast mode without plausible reason. Some claimed the man wasn’t its owner, many believed it could be the pet’s stress response. There were few who wondered if the feline wasn’t happy with the owner’s decision of moving furniture. Meanwhile, a section was sure the animal smelt “something fishy" on the owner’s leg. A user commented, “In all the years that I have lived with cats, I have never seen one go off like that. There must be more to this story."

Another claimed, “He brought some Juju into the house with whatever he’s carrying and the cat said no!"

One more added, “At the beginning of the video you can see it smell his leg. I’m assuming it smelled something and freaked out?"

Meanwhile, a Twitter user also lauded the owner’s quick reflexive antics, “Using the door as a shield is a high-level move. This guy will make it far."

The video has garnered over 13.3 million views on Twitter but the reason why the cat turned aggressive remains unclear.

